Insights on the Online Classified Global Market to 2024 - Profiling Naspers Group, eBay and Craigslist

The "Global Online Classified Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global online classifieds market by value, by number of users, by B2C expenditure and by region, etc.

The report also includes an analysis of the global advertising market and the global digital advertising market. The report provides a regional analysis of the online classified market, including the following regions: US, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online classified market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Over the past few years, online classifieds have seen the rise of dominant market leaders in the space. The competition in the global online classifieds market is dominated by the big players, Naspers Group, eBay, Inc. and Craigslist (in the US). Further, key players of the online classified market Naspers Group, eBay Inc. and Craigslist are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Online classified advertising is one of the fastest-growing types of online advertising. Online classifieds is all about buying and selling a range of goods and services. Online classifieds could be categorised into automobiles, furniture, matrimony, recruitment, real estate, etc.

Online classifieds could be of two types: Horizontal and Vertical. The horizontal classifieds include different products ranging from furniture, electronics, apparels, etc. The vertical classified is restricted to a single platform for instance LinkedIn which advertises different jobs and vacancies.

The global online classified market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The online classified market is expected to increase due to growth in the retail e-commerce industry, increase in a number of smartphone users, increasing internet penetration, growing global youth population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, need for technological barriers, developing country barriers, social media threat, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Advertising: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Advertising on the Basis of Media

2.1.2 Digital Advertising

2.1.3 Types of Digital Advertisement

2.1.4 Classified Advertising

2.1.5 Classified Ads by Media

2.2 Classified Advertising: An Overview

2.2.1 Online Classified Advertising

2.2.2 Types of Online Classified Ad Business

2.2.3 Structure of Online Classified Ad Business

2.2.4 Online Classifieds Network Effects/ Virtuous Cycle

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Advertising Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Advertising Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Advertising Market by Segments

3.2 Global Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Digital Advertising Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Digital Advertising Market by Segments

3.3 Global Online Classified Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Classifieds Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Classified Market by Segments

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Online Classified Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Online Classifieds Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global Advertising Market

5.1.1 Impact on Global Advertisements Spending by Category

5.2 Impact on Global Online Classifieds Market

5.2.1 Impact on Spending on Online Classifieds and Other Mediums

5.3 Impact on UK Online Classifieds Market

5.3.1 Impact on Spending on UK Online Classifieds and Other Mediums

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Internet Users

6.1.2 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

6.1.3 Increasing Urban Population

6.1.4 Rising GDP

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Technological Barrier

6.2.2 Fraudlent Activities

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Upsurge in Big Data Analytics

6.3.2 Growth in Retail E-commerce

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Classifieds Players: A Financial Analysis

8. Company Profile

8.1 Naspers Group

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 eBay, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Craigslist

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

