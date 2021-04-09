Insights on the Insulated Water Bottles Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cayman Fitness, Geysa and Hydro Flask Among Others

|
09.04.2021 19:45:00
DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulated Water Bottles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated Water Bottles estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Fine Mouth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$613.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Big Mouth segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Insulated Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$519.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Mugs and Tumblers Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Mugs and Tumblers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$760.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$907.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$347.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):
- Cayman Fitness
- Fnova
- Geysa
- Healthy Human
- Hydro Flask
- Mira
- Rehydrate-Pro
- Thermos
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e5fuh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-insulated-water-bottles-global-market-to-2027---featuring-cayman-fitness-geysa-and-hydro-flask-among-others-301265872.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Inside Fonds
Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Vor dem Wochenende zeigte sich der heimische Markt fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schaffte den Sprung ins Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zweigeteilt. Die Indizes in Asien schlugen am Freitag verschiedene Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}