Insights on the Industrial Robot Global Market to 2025 - Size, Trends and Forecasts

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial robot market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global industrial robot market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis and application analysis as well. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the industrial robot market for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial robot market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the industrial robot market are Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA Group and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Americas

ROW

Industrial robots have been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and function. The types of industrial robots include articulated, Cartesian, cylindrical, selective compliant assembly robot arm (SCARA), parallel and others.

On the basis of application, industrial robots have been divided into automotive, electrical/ electronics, metal and machinery, plastic and chemical products, food and others. Various functions performed by industrial robots include soldering and welding, material handling, assembling and disassembling, painting and dispensing, milling, cutting, processing, etc.

The global industrial robot market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing electronics industry, declining industrial robot prices, high labor costs, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are large upfront investment and safety issues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Industrial Robots: An Overview

2.1.1 Evolution of Industrial Robots

2.1.2 Types of Industrial Robots

2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

2.2.1 Advantages of Industrial Robots

2.2.2 Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

2.3 Industrial Robots Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Type

2.3.2 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Application

2.3.3 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Function

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Value by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas and ROW)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Application (Electrical/ Electronics, Automotive, Metal and Machinery, Plastic and Chemical Products, Food and Other Applications)

3.1.5 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe and Americas)

3.1.6 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Segments (Traditional Industrial Robots and Collaborative Industrial Robots)

3.2 Global Industrial Robot Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Traditional Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3 Global Industrial Robot Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3.2 Global Electrical/ Electronics Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3.3 Global Metal and Machinery Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3.4 Global Plastic and Chemical Products Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3.5 Global Food Industrial Robot Market by Volume

3.3.6 Global Other Applications Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Value by Region (China and Asia-Pacific (excluding China))

4.1.3 China Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.4 China Industrial Robot Market Value by Product Type (Articulated, SCARA, Gantry, Cartesian, Collaborative, Parallel and Cylindrical)

4.1.5 China Cylindrical Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.6 China Parallel Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.7 China Collaborative Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.8 China Cartesian Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.9 China Gantry Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.10 China SCARA Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.11 China Articulated Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.12Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.1.13 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.1.14 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region (China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Asia-Pacific (excluding China, Japan and Republic of Korea))

4.1.15 China Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.1.16 Japan Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.1.17 Republic of Korea Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.1.18Asia-Pacific (Excluding China, Japan and Republic of Korea) Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Industrial Robot Market Value by Region (Italy and Europe (excluding Italy))

4.2.3 Italy Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.2.4 Italy Industrial Robot Market Value by Application (Automotive, Electrical/ Electronics, Metal/ Heavy machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Food and Other Applications)

4.2.5 Italy Industrial Robot Market Application by Value

4.2.6 Europe (Excluding Italy) Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.2.7 Europe Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.2.8 Europe Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region (Germany and Europe (excluding Germany))

4.2.9 Germany Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.2.10Europe (Excluding Germany) Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.3 Americas Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Americas Industrial Robot Market by Value

4.3.2 Americas Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.3.3 Americas Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region (North America and South America)

4.3.4 North America Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.3.5 South America Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4.4 ROW Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Industrial Robot Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Electronics Industry

5.1.2 Declining Industrial Robot Prices

5.1.3 Growth of Automotive Industry

5.1.4 High Labor Costs

5.1.5 Rising Trend of Automation

5.1.6 Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Large Upfront Investment

5.2.2 Safety Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

5.3.2 Cloud Robotics

5.3.3 Rising Use of Collaborative Robots (Cobot) in Industries

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Industrial Robot Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Fanuc Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 ABB Group

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 KUKA Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

