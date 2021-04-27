Insights on the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vegan ice cream market size is expected to grow by USD 601.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

The vegan ice cream market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. This vegan ice cream market report further entails segmentations by Product (Take home, Impulse, and Artisanal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape

North America had the largest market share in the vegan ice cream market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The new product launches will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vegan ice cream market in the region.

Companies Covered

Bliss Unlimited LLC

Danone SA

General Mills Inc .

. Wells Enterprises Inc.

Happy Cow Ltd.

McDonald Corp.

Nestle SA

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in vegan ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vegan ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vegan ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan ice cream market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Take home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

