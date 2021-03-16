|
16.03.2021 18:15:00
Insights on the Flat Safety Mirrors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring DuraVision, Fred Silver and Safe Fleet Among Others
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Safety Mirrors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flat Safety Mirrors estimated at US$ 8.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 10.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Flat Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 2.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Ashtree Vision & Safety
- Clarke's Safety Mirrors
- DuraVision
- Fred Silver
- H2
- Lester L. Brossard Company
- Safe Fleet
- Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors
- Smartech Safety Solutions
- Walker Glass;
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Flat Safety Mirrors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
