16.03.2021 18:15:00

Insights on the Flat Safety Mirrors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring DuraVision, Fred Silver and Safe Fleet Among Others

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Safety Mirrors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flat Safety Mirrors estimated at US$ 8.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 10.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Flat Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 2.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Ashtree Vision & Safety
  • Clarke's Safety Mirrors
  • DuraVision
  • Fred Silver
  • H2
  • Lester L. Brossard Company
  • Safe Fleet
  • Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors
  • Smartech Safety Solutions
  • Walker Glass;

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abazui

