23.10.2020 23:45:00

Insights on the Fermented Ingredients Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fermented Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Fermented Ingredients Market accounted for $28.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $65.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about food preservation and high demand for antibiotics are the major factors driving the market growth. However, inconsistent availability of quality raw material and possibilities of health risks due to fermentation are restraining the market growth. Technological innovation and increase in the number of applications would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Fermentation is one of the processes which is useful in converting sugar to acids, gases, and alcohol. Alcohol products such as beer and wine are produced from grains and fruits which are fermented. Lactic acid and ethanol are the healthiest products of fermentation ingredients. By fermentation process ascorbic acid and riboflavin are the most important vitamins derived. This fermentation is useful for adding flavor to food and make it tastier and for changing form of food. Fermentation also helps in keeping the food for long time in good condition.

Based on application, the personal care segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced amino acids and enzymes used in personal care applications are responsible for the enhanced features and results of personal care products, which in turn have led to the increase in demand for fermented ingredients in the personal care industry. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The improved agricultural growth over the past decade as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region has resulted in new opportunities for the fermented ingredients market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fermented Ingredients Market include Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Angelyeast Co Ltd., Associated british Food (ABF), BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, CHR Hansen A/S, Citizen Cider LLC, Dohler Group, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, India Cocoa, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Lonza, Red boat, Squid and Vander Mill.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid Form
5.3 Dry Form

6 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aerobic Fermentation
6.3 Anaerobic Fermentation
6.4 Batch Fermentation
6.5 Continuous Fermentation

7 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alcohol
7.3 Amino Acids
7.4 Antibiotics
7.5 Biogas
7.6 Cider
7.7 Enzymes
7.8 Industrial Enzymes
7.9 Minerals
7.10 Nutrition
7.11 Organic Acids
7.12 Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan)
7.13 Salt
7.14 Sweeteners
7.15 Vinegar
7.16 Vitamins
7.17 Water

8 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Offline
8.3 Online

9 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Biofuel
9.3 Feed
9.4 Industrial Use
9.5 Paper
9.6 Personal Care
9.7 Pharmaceuticals
9.8 Processed and Packaged Food
9.9 Textile & Leather
9.10 Wineries and Spirits
9.11 Food & & Beverages
9.11.1 Bakery & Confectionary
9.11.2 Brewery & Distilling
9.11.3 Meat & Poultry Products
9.11.4 Soups & Sausages
9.11.5 Beverage
9.11.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
9.11.5.2 Alcoholic Beverages
9.11.6 Dairy Products
9.11.6.1 Buttermilk
9.11.6.2 Cheese
9.11.6.3 Yoghurt
9.12 Agriculture
9.13 Bioremediation
9.14 Biochemistry
9.15 Environmental

10 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling
12.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.
12.2 Angelyeast Co Ltd.
12.3 Associated British Food (ABF)
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 Cargill Incorporated
12.6 CHR Hansen A/S
12.7 Citizen Cider LLC
12.8 Dohler Group
12.9 E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
12.10 India Cocoa
12.11 Kerry Group
12.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.13 Lallemand Inc.
12.14 Lonza
12.15 Red Boat
12.16 Squid
12.17 Vander Mill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owfn19

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-fermented-ingredients-global-market-to-2027---strategic-recommendations-for-new-entrants-301158892.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

