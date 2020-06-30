Insights on the Electrical Protective Equipment Global Market (2019 to 2027) - by Product and End-user

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Electrical Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical protective equipment market was valued at US$ 12.89 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15.65 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2020-2027, the forecast period considered in the study.



Electrical protective equipment includes insulated tools, face and eye protection tools, respiratory protection tools, protective apparels, and head protection tools, which protect the workers from electric shocks, electric blasts, and other hazards. The equipment is primarily used in the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and transportation industries to ensure the protection of workers and engineers while working in the proximity of the electrical equipment.



The rising awareness regarding workers' safety and health, and the increasing industrial fatalities - primarily in oil & gas and mining industries - due to the lack of electrical protective equipment are the major factors that would continue to drive the market growth in the coming years; moreover, advancements in technologies, accompanied by changing consumer needs for electrical protective equipment, is further expected to accelerate the market expansion. The rising investments in the electrical network, growth of the manufacturing sector, and regulations from associations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are among the other key factors contributing to the market growth.



As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an increasing number of electrocution accidents in the manufacturing sector. Severe certification standards that compel manufacturers to produce high-quality products are favoring the growth of the industry. Further, the power generation industries worldwide are witnessing huge growth; also, various construction and electrical projects are in the pipeline in most of the Southeast Asian countries. All these factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for electrical protective equipment in the coming years. Moreover, the growth of the global electric vehicle industry and the escalating demand for electric vehicles are also encouraging manufacturers to set up new production plants, which would create new manufacturing jobs; thus, adding to the demand for electrical protective equipment.



Reasons to Buy:



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global electrical protective equipment market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global electrical protective equipment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electrical Protective Equipment Market



The high growth rate of urbanization and industrialization in various developing countries across the globe is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the market players operating in the global electrical protective equipment market, as the investments in industrial development are quite high. In addition to this, APAC is a global manufacturing hub with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India; it is also a leading contributor to the global electronics and semiconductor industry growth.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in the growth of various industries in APAC. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is among one of the worst-affected COVID-19 countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in across the globe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electrical protective equipment products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacfic

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Emerging Power Transmission Line Projects

5.1.2 Dynamic Power Generation Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Price of Speciality Materials and Fabrics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Electrification of Rail Lines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Smart Grid and Adoption of New Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Electrical Protective Equipment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Electrical Protective Equipment Global Overview

6.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Insulated Tool

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Insulated Tool: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Face and Eye Protection

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Face and Eye Protection: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Respiratory Protection

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Respiratory Protection: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Protective Apparels

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Protective Apparels: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Head Protection

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Head Protection: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market, By End-user (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Manufacturing: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Construction

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Construction: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil & Gas: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Healthcare: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Transportation

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Transportation: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Electrical Protective Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Electrical Protective Equipment Market

9.3 Europe: Electrical Protective Equipment Market

9.4 APAC: Electrical Protective Equipment Market

9.5 MEA: Electrical Protective Equipment Market

9.6 SAM: Electrical Protective Equipment Market



10. Electrical Protective Equipment Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Ansell Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 MSA Safety Incorporated

12.3 Delta Plus Group

12.4 ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

12.5 Honeywell International Inc.

12.6 3M

12.7 Mallcom (India) Limited

12.8 NSA - National Safety Apparel

12.9 Lakeland Industries Inc.

12.10 Cintas Corporation



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



Companies Mentioned



Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Delta Plus Group

ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Mallcom ( India ) Limited

) Limited NSA - National Safety Apparel

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Cintas Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8t4wt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-electrical-protective-equipment-global-market-2019-to-2027---by-product-and-end-user-301085879.html

SOURCE Research and Markets