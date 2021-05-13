SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’066 1.4%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0947 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’826 0.5%  Bitcoin 45’512 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9065 -0.3%  Öl 67.3 -2.5% 
13.05.2021 18:15:00

Insights on the Dermatology Devices Global Market to 2025 - Players Include Bausch Health, Candela Medical and Cutera Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatology Devices: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the dermatology device market. It covers the devices used for various dermatology treatments such as skin diseases, skin cancers, skin resurfacing and other skin conditions. The report does not cover the treatments of fat grafting, liposuction, skin tightening, body countering, rhinoplasty and other surgical treatments or procedures.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of dermatology devices and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market with projections through 2025.

The report estimates the market shares of dermatology devices based on the type of devices application and geography. Based on device type, the market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices and micro-needling. Based on application, the market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma), tattoo removal, hair removal and skin diseases (acne, pigmented and vascular, psoriasis, scar, warts and skin tags, and wrinkles).

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, and covers these regions by country. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values used are based on revenue generation by the manufacturers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

  • 21 data tables and 20 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for dermatology devices within the medical devices industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Evaluation of the current market size and market forecast for dermatology devices, pipeline analysis of new products, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
  • Market share analysis of the dermatology devices based on the type of device, application, and region
  • Coverage of national and international organizations associated with the medical aesthetics treatment and insights into FDA approval of medical aesthetic devices in the U.S. and details of research & development activities going in the field of aesthetic devices market
  • A brief general outlook of the Mohs micrographic surgery -- considered as the gold standard for treating skin cancers such as basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) - and a discussion of its advantages
  • Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Bausch Health, Candela Medical, Cutera Inc., Fosun Pharma and Lumenis Ltd.

The growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of cases of skin cancers and skin diseases, the rising geriatric population and rising demand for aesthetic procedures.

According to Seth et al.,1 skin diseases are the fourth primary cause of the nonfatal disease burden worldwide. The prevalence of skin diseases is projected to grow during the forecast period. The growing incidences of skin diseases such as acne, warts, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and many others will augment the demand for dermatology devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Overview
  • Medical Aesthetic Devices Societies
  • Market Drivers
  • Rising Number of Cases of Skin Cancers
  • Prevalence and Incidences of Skin Diseases
  • Rising Geriatric Population
  • Paradigm Shift with the Rising Demand of Aesthetic Procedures
  • Market Restraints
  • Product Recalls
  • High Cost of Dermatology Procedures
  • Market Opportunities
  • Ongoing R&D by Market Players
  • Impact Analysis of Market Opportunity

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Overview
  • COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Impact on Market for Medical Devices
  • Current Outlook

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Device Type

  • Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Device Type
  • Lasers
  • Light Therapy Devices
  • Energy-Based Therapy Devices
  • Microdermabrasion Devices
  • Microneedling

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Application
  • Skin Diseases
  • Skin Cancer
  • Skin Rejuvenation
  • Hair Removal
  • Tattoo Removal

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Regulatory Scenario

  • United States
  • European Union

Chapter 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Candela Medical
  • Cutera Inc.
  • Cynosure Inc.
  • El.En. S.P.A.
  • Fosun Pharma
  • Fotona
  • Image Derm Inc.
  • Lumenis Ltd.

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

