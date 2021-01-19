SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’976 0.5%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’842 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’763 0.4%  Dollar 0.8888 -0.2%  Öl 55.8 1.9% 
19.01.2021 19:15:00

Insights on the Compound Semiconductors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, Cree and Ericsson Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Semiconductors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 154-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Compound Semiconductors Market to Reach $99 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Compound Semiconductors estimated at US$48.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$99 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Communication & Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$33.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Compound Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 9.9% CAGR

In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Broadcom Ltd.
  • Cree, Inc.
  • Ericsson AB
  • IQE PLC
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Qorvo, Inc.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Compound Semiconductor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 61

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvge6t


