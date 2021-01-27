SMI 10’894 -0.6%  SPI 13’529 -0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0766 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’842 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27’359 -5.3%  Dollar 0.8885 0.2%  Öl 56.0 -0.1% 
27.01.2021 13:30:00

Insights on the Cargo Inspection Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Inspection Market Research Report by Industry (Agriculture, Metals and Mining, and Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cargo Inspection Market is expected to grow from USD 3,427.02 Million in 2020 to USD 4,236.60 Million by the end of 2025.

This research report categorizes the Cargo Inspection to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Industry, the Cargo Inspection Market is examined across Agriculture, Metals and Mining, and Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals.
  • Based on Geography, the Cargo Inspection Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cargo Inspection Market including Aim Control Group, Alex Stewart International, Alfred H Knight Group., ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, Camin Cargo Control., Cotecna, CWM Survey & Inspection, Intertek Group, Peterson and Control Union, SGS Group, and Swiss Approval International.

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cargo Inspection Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cargo Inspection Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Industry Outlook
3.4. Geography Outlook
3.5. Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Global Cargo Inspection Market, By Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Agriculture
6.3. Metals and Mining
6.4. Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals

7. Americas Cargo Inspection Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Argentina
7.3. Brazil
7.4. Canada
7.5. Mexico
7.6. United States

8. Asia-Pacific Cargo Inspection Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Australia
8.3. China
8.4. India
8.5. Indonesia
8.6. Japan
8.7. Malaysia
8.8. Philippines
8.9. South Korea
8.10. Thailand

9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cargo Inspection Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. France
9.3. Germany
9.4. Italy
9.5. Netherlands
9.6. Qatar
9.7. Russia
9.8. Saudi Arabia
9.9. South Africa
9.10. Spain
9.11. United Arab Emirates
9.12. United Kingdom

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

11. Company Usability Profiles
11.1. Aim Control Group
11.2. Alex Stewart International
11.3. Alfred H Knight Group.
11.4. ALS Limited
11.5. Bureau Veritas
11.6. Camin Cargo Control.
11.7. Cotecna
11.8. CWM Survey & Inspection
11.9. Intertek Group
11.10. Peterson and Control Union
11.11. SGS Group
11.12. Swiss Approval International

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elg6rl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cargo-inspection-global-market-to-2025---cumulative-impact-of-covid-19-301216069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 503.00
4.10 %
Nestle 103.80
0.43 %
Zurich Insur Gr 368.00
0.08 %
Novartis 84.25
-0.09 %
Swiss Re 80.26
-0.22 %
ABB 26.33
-1.68 %
CieFinRichemont 82.26
-1.74 %
LafargeHolcim 48.18
-2.43 %
Sika 241.50
-2.50 %
Lonza Grp 573.00
-4.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:09
SMI kämpft mit 11.000er-Marke
06:52
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Die Bullen sind nicht zu stoppen / Nestlé – Aktie vor neuem Kaufsignal?
26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
26.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
26.01.21
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich -- Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt - Aktie im Minus
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Microsoft kann mit starken Zahlen überzeugen - Microsoft-Aktie profitiert vorbörslich
Beyond Meat-Aktie +19%: Pepsi und Beyond Meat tun sich zusammen
Regeneron-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche-Partner Regeneron berichtet über positive Ergebnisse in Corona-Studie
Wisekey-Aktie springt nach oben: Wisekey vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft mit Arago und Neoris
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: BMW und Tesla an zweitem EU-Batterieprojekt beteiligt
OSRAM erhöht nach erstem Quartal die Prognose - OSRAM-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI volatil -- DAX gibt deutlich nach -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Der heimische Markt kann sich vor dem US-Zinsentscheid nicht recht entscheiden. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend etwas zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit