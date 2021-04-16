Insights on the Cannabis Beverages Global Market to 2027 - Aphira, Aurora Cannabis and CannTrust Holdings Among Others

|
16.04.2021 16:45:00
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR
The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured):
- Aphria
- Aurora Cannabis
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc.
- Canopy Growth
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Dixie Brands Inc.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc
- Hexo Corp.
- Keef Brand
- Koios Beverage Corporation
- MedReleaf Corp.
- New Age Beverages Corporation
- OrganiGram Holdings
- Phivida Holdings Inc.
- The Alkaline Water Company
- Tilray
- VCC Brand
- Vivo Cannabis Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7so73
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-cannabis-beverages-global-market-to-2027---aphira-aurora-cannabis-and-canntrust-holdings-among-others-301270552.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones auf Rekordjagd -- SMI nur wenig bewegt -- DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche im Plus
An den US-Börsen werden vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel durchwachsen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind die Anleger in Kauflaune. Grüne Vorzeichen waren auch an den Börsen in Fernost auszumachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}