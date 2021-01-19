Insights on the Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking Global Market to 2026 - Leading Companies, Strategies and Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI driven networking ecosystems.

In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also analyzed. The report assesses technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape.

The report also provides forecasts for the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for AI in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical from 2021 through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The total market for AI in networking will reach nearly $8B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 The enterprise segment will lead the AI-enabled networking market, reaching $2.7B by 2026

by 2026 Combination of AI and distributed cognitive computing will lead to computation-oriented communications

AI-enabled networking will support many solutions, such as incremental growth of $565M in the asset tracking market by 2026

in the asset tracking market by 2026 AI-enabled networking will facilitate significant cost savings for CSPs and substantial new services realization across industry verticals

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of various digital technologies including software and many aspects of ICT infrastructure. For example, the AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 85% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 63% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026.

Infrastructure is anticipated to be one of the primary focus areas for AI as network operators seek to reduce costs and improve efficiencies while simultaneously reducing the incidence of errors and adverse network events. AI technology will play a key role in the transformation of network intelligence to become increasingly self-driven. Technologies like cognitive computing, machine learning, deep learning, and predictive application will be fundamental to the transformation of network configuration automation and operational autonomy.

AI-driven networking is going to impact wireless networking of all sizes for all communication service providers, improving service realization and support, and ultimately impacting every industry vertical from transportation to medical care to financial services. Furthermore, the analyst sees the convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals.

In terms of the impact of AI on wireless networks, the evolution is already underway from a standards and network topology approach with 5G service-based architectures. Implementation within public communications service providers will scale slowly due to legacy systems such as OSS/BSS. However, closed-loop private 5G wireless networks will be in the vanguard of AI network deployment.

This evolution will lead to AI-enabled functions throughout 6G networks within the 2030 to 2040 timeframe. This will include contextually agile RF networks that support event-driven adaptation and resource allocation optimization. It will also include many improvements at the device level such as AI-enabled distributed computing, which will facilitate persistent computation-oriented communications.

Report Benefits:

AI in networking forecasts for 2021 through 2026

Identify the leading companies, strategies, and solutions

Understand the impact of AI on IT and telecom networks

Identify opportunities for infrastructure, products and services delivery

Understand how disparate technologies are integrated with AI for solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Unified Networks involving AI and IoT

2.2 AI Driven Networks

2.3 AI in Wireless Network Strategy

2.4 Intent Based Networks

2.5 Self-driven Networks

2.6 Augmented Intelligence

2.7 AI Technologies in Networking

2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services

3.2 Enterprise Networking

3.3 IoT Networking Technology

3.3.1 Short Range Wireless Technologies

3.3.2 Long Range Wireless Technologies

3.4 IoT Application

3.5 Network Optimization

3.6 Network Automation

3.7 Network Transformation

3.8 Edge Computing and AI

3.9 Software Driven Networking

3.10 Software Defined Infrastructure

3.11 AI-Defined Infrastructure

3.12 Network Function Virtualization

3.13 Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud RAN

3.14 New Radio Technology and 5G Network

3.15 AI Powered Network Analytics

3.16 Competitive Landscape

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Cisco Systems

4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.3 IBM Corporation

4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.5 Baidu Inc.

4.6 Nvidia Corporation

4.7 Google Inc.

4.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.9 Dell EMC

4.10 Nokia Corporation

4.11 ARM Limited

4.12 Xively

4.13 PTC Corporation

4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.15 ZTE Corporation

4.16 Intel Corporation

4.17 Ericsson AB

4.18 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.19 NEC Corporation

4.20 H2O.ai

4.21 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.22 Juniper Networks, Inc.

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 Brocade Communication Systems

4.25 VMware Inc.

4.26 Aricent Inc.

4.27 Arista Networks Inc.

4.28 Extreme Networks

4.29 NETSCOUT

4.30 ECI Telecom

4.31 Foxconn Electronics Inc.

4.32 NETGEAR

4.33 Riverbed Technology

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Segment

5.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware

5.2.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware Equipment

5.2.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware Component

5.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Software

5.2.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Management Software

5.2.2.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Automation Software

5.2.2.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Optimization Software

5.2.2.1.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Transformation Software

5.2.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Service

5.2.3.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Managed Service

5.2.3.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Professional Service

5.2.3.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Deployment, Integration, and Provisioning Service Type

5.2.3.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Wireless Infrastructure Management Service Type

5.2.3.2.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Telecom Infrastructure Management Service Type

5.2.3.2.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by 5G Infrastructure Management Service Type

5.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by AI Technology

5.4 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Deployment

5.5 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry

5.6 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Organization

5.7 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Type

5.8 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Platform

5.8.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by IoT Network Technology Type

5.8.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Short and Medium Range Wireless IoT Network Technology

5.8.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Long Range Wireless IoT Network Technology

5.8.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by IoT Application Type

5.9 Global AI Networking Solution Market by 5G Network Type

5.10 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry Vertical

5.11 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Region

5.11.1 North America AI Networking Solution Market by Country

5.11.2 Europe AI Networking Solution Market by Country

5.11.3 APAC AI Networking Solution Market by Country

5.11.4 MEA AI Networking Solution Market by Country

5.11.5 Latin America AI Networking Solution Market by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.3 Communication Service Providers

6.4 Computing Companies

6.5 Data Analytics Providers

6.6 Networking Equipment Providers

6.7 Networking Security Providers

6.8 Semiconductor Companies

6.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.10 Software and Platform Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n348oa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-artificial-intelligence-in-next-generation-networking-global-market-to-2026---leading-companies-strategies-and-solutions-301210796.html

SOURCE Research and Markets