SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
02.07.2021 23:45:00

Insights on the Aroma Chemicals Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aroma Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global aroma chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Aroma chemicals or odorants are a group of molecules that are used as an ingredient to add flavor and fragrance to various products. They consist of synthetic, natural and nature-identical components. The natural compounds are extracted from plants and animals, whereas the nature-identical and synthetic compounds are manufactured artificially in labs using various oils and fats. Perfumers blend specific quantities of aroma chemicals to create a perfume formula. They can also be added in baked products, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and to add fragrance to cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning products. The rising demand for natural fragrances and aromas across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the increasing disposable incomes, consumers are now more inclined toward spending on premium products for personal care, beauty, medicines and homecare, which are available in a variety of fragrances.

Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene has significantly impacted the demand for cleaning products and toiletries that use aroma chemicals as one of their key ingredients. Also, perfume manufacturers are experimenting with new synthetic fragrances to replicate the natural ones by incorporating aspects of biochemical sciences. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of sulfur-containing compounds in perfumes as they are some of the strongest odorants that provide distinctive aromas to scents. Other factors such as the rising trend of aromatherapy for maintaining emotional and psychological wellbeing and increased focus of research and development (R&D) are also significantly contributing to the market growth.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global aroma chemicals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aroma chemicals industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aroma Chemicals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Product
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats

7 Value Chain Analysis

8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes

9 Market Breakup by Type
9.1 Natural
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Synthetic
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Product
10.1 Benzenoids
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Musk Chemicals
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Terpenoids
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Soaps and Detergents
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Cosmetics and Toiletries
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Fine Fragrances
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 North America
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2be8qf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-aroma-chemicals-global-market-to-2026---by-type-product-application-and-region-301325127.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

02.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte unter Druck
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
02.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bodenbildung? / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA nach unten durchbrochen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB bereitet anscheinend Börsengang von E-Mobilitätsgeschäft vor - ABB-Aktie schliesst stark
Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: Quartalsrekord bei Auslieferungen - Tesla Model S wird während der Fahrt zum Feuerball
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
Milliardendeal: Lonza schliesst Verkauf von Special Ingredients Geschäft ab - Lonza-Aktie geht tiefer ins Wochenende
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend tief im Minus
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Nach Rekordhoch im Mai: Darum kommt der Holzpreis von seinen Hochs wieder zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit