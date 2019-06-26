26.06.2019 20:15:00

Insights Into the Worldwide Technical Textile Market, 2019: Increasing Demand from Emerging Industrial Markets

The "Global Technical Textile Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Technical Textiles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing increasing demand from emerging industrial markets, the rising importance of geo-textiles and recent technological developments in the technical textile market are 3D knitting technique.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 Application Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand from Emerging Industrial Markets
3.1.2 Rising Importance of Geotextiles
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Technical Textile Market is 3D Knitting Technique
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Technical Textile Market, By Technology
4.1 Weaving
4.2 Thermo-Forming
4.3 Heat-Set Synthetics
4.4 Hand-Made Elements
4.5 Finishing Treatments
4.6 Fiber & Spinning
4.7 Fabric Finish
4.8 3D Weaving
4.9 Nanofibers
4.10 3D Knitting
4.11 Other Technologies
4.11.1 Coating
4.11.2 Laminating

5 Technical Textile Market, By Process
5.1 Knitted
5.2 Non-Woven
5.3 Woven
5.4 Other Processes
5.4.1 Braided
5.4.2 Knotted

6 Technical Textile Market, By Colorants
6.1 Pigments
6.2 Dyes

7 Technical Textile Market, By Type
7.1 Uniform
7.2 Composite

8 Technical Textile Market, By Product
8.1 Fabrics
8.2 Unspun Fiber
8.3 Yarn

9 Technical Textile Market, By Pigment
9.1 Inorganic
9.2 Organic

10 Technical Textile Market, By Application
10.1 Agrotech
10.2 Meditech
10.3 Buildtech
10.4 Clothtech
10.5 Hometech
10.6 GeoTech
10.7 OekoTech
10.8 Mobiltech
10.9 Indutech
10.10 Sportech
10.11 Protech
10.12 Packtech

11 Technical Textile Market, By Fabric Fiber
11.1 Colored
11.2 Non-colored

12 Technical Textile Market, By Material
12.1 Natural Fiber
12.1.1 Cotton
12.1.2 Wool
12.1.3 Other Natural Fibers
12.2 Synthetic Polymer
12.2.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)
12.2.2 Polyamide (PA)
12.2.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)
12.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)
12.2.5 Polyester
12.2.6 Other Synthetic Polymers
12.3 Mineral
12.3.1 Asbestos
12.3.2 Glass
12.3.3 Ceramic Fiber
12.4 Metal
12.5 Regenerated Fiber
12.5.1 Rayon
12.5.2 Acetate
12.6 Specialty Fiber
12.7 Other Materials

13 Technical Textiles Market, By Geography
13.1 North America
13.1.1 US
13.1.2 Canada
13.1.3 Mexico
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 France
13.2.2 Germany
13.2.3 Italy
13.2.4 Spain
13.2.5 UK
13.2.6 Rest of Europe
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.3.1 China
13.3.2 Japan
13.3.3 India
13.3.4 Australia
13.3.5 New Zealand
13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.4 Middle East
13.4.1 Saudi Arabia
13.4.2 UAE
13.4.3 Rest of Middle East
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.6.1 South Africa
13.6.2 Others

14 Key Player Activities
14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
14.3 Product Launch & Expansions
14.4 Other Activities

15 Leading Companies
15.1 International Textile Group
15.2 Mitsui Chemicals
15.3 Huntsman
15.4 DuPont
15.5 Berry Global Group
15.6 Toyobo Co.
15.7 SRF Limited
15.8 Freudenberg & Co.
15.9 Milliken & Company
15.10 Low & Bonar
15.11 Lanxess
15.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate
15.13 Kimberley-Clark

