Insights Into the Worldwide Technical Textile Market, 2019: Increasing Demand from Emerging Industrial Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Technical Textile Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Technical Textiles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing increasing demand from emerging industrial markets, the rising importance of geo-textiles and recent technological developments in the technical textile market are 3D knitting technique.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand from Emerging Industrial Markets

3.1.2 Rising Importance of Geotextiles

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Technical Textile Market is 3D Knitting Technique

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Technical Textile Market, By Technology

4.1 Weaving

4.2 Thermo-Forming

4.3 Heat-Set Synthetics

4.4 Hand-Made Elements

4.5 Finishing Treatments

4.6 Fiber & Spinning

4.7 Fabric Finish

4.8 3D Weaving

4.9 Nanofibers

4.10 3D Knitting

4.11 Other Technologies

4.11.1 Coating

4.11.2 Laminating



5 Technical Textile Market, By Process

5.1 Knitted

5.2 Non-Woven

5.3 Woven

5.4 Other Processes

5.4.1 Braided

5.4.2 Knotted



6 Technical Textile Market, By Colorants

6.1 Pigments

6.2 Dyes



7 Technical Textile Market, By Type

7.1 Uniform

7.2 Composite



8 Technical Textile Market, By Product

8.1 Fabrics

8.2 Unspun Fiber

8.3 Yarn



9 Technical Textile Market, By Pigment

9.1 Inorganic

9.2 Organic



10 Technical Textile Market, By Application

10.1 Agrotech

10.2 Meditech

10.3 Buildtech

10.4 Clothtech

10.5 Hometech

10.6 GeoTech

10.7 OekoTech

10.8 Mobiltech

10.9 Indutech

10.10 Sportech

10.11 Protech

10.12 Packtech



11 Technical Textile Market, By Fabric Fiber

11.1 Colored

11.2 Non-colored



12 Technical Textile Market, By Material

12.1 Natural Fiber

12.1.1 Cotton

12.1.2 Wool

12.1.3 Other Natural Fibers

12.2 Synthetic Polymer

12.2.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)

12.2.2 Polyamide (PA)

12.2.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

12.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

12.2.5 Polyester

12.2.6 Other Synthetic Polymers

12.3 Mineral

12.3.1 Asbestos

12.3.2 Glass

12.3.3 Ceramic Fiber

12.4 Metal

12.5 Regenerated Fiber

12.5.1 Rayon

12.5.2 Acetate

12.6 Specialty Fiber

12.7 Other Materials



13 Technical Textiles Market, By Geography

13.1 North America

13.1.1 US

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.3 Mexico

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 France

13.2.2 Germany

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.5 UK

13.2.6 Rest of Europe

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 New Zealand

13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.4 Middle East

13.4.1 Saudi Arabia

13.4.2 UAE

13.4.3 Rest of Middle East

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.6.1 South Africa

13.6.2 Others



14 Key Player Activities

14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

14.3 Product Launch & Expansions

14.4 Other Activities



15 Leading Companies

15.1 International Textile Group

15.2 Mitsui Chemicals

15.3 Huntsman

15.4 DuPont

15.5 Berry Global Group

15.6 Toyobo Co.

15.7 SRF Limited

15.8 Freudenberg & Co.

15.9 Milliken & Company

15.10 Low & Bonar

15.11 Lanxess

15.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate

15.13 Kimberley-Clark



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogbaal

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-into-the-worldwide-technical-textile-market-2019-increasing-demand-from-emerging-industrial-markets-300875262.html

SOURCE Research and Markets