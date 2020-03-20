Insights Into the North American Cancer Registry Software Market, 2020 - Research Institutes Anticipated to Grow at a Lucrative Rate to 2025

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type, by Deployment Type, by Component, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Cancer Registry Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.81% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Owing to the existence of developed infrastructure, North America recorded the largest revenue share on the cancer registry software market in 2018. Increasing cancer incidence in this area due to tobacco smoking and lack of physical activity among others is driving growth in the marketplace.



Hospital cancer registry will help physicians determine the outcomes of the therapy and schedule treatment accordingly. The developed and growing countries are working to implement the program in all hospitals to monitor the disease and provide a framework for impact assessment and control. Nonetheless, issues related to data protection, privacy policies, and low awareness may restrain the market growth in the near future.



As of 2018, the government & third party retained the largest share of the end-use segment. Increasing the adoption of this software by governments of developed as well as developing countries to ease the burden of cancer are accelerating market growth. Using this registry, governments can easily track the areas most affected and take proactive measures. In addition, increasing government support for software implementation in hospitals is raising revenue in the segment.



The research institutes segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to increased research initiatives being undertaken by government and private organizations to address the growing cancer incidence. These institutes utilize software to track patients for clinical trials and to control the success of treatment programs. Companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical devices sector are also expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to these industries growing their R&D for better treatment outcomes.



