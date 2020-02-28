|
Insights into the Basic Concepts of Asteroid Mining and the Future for Space Mining
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will be of interest to those interested in investment, acquisition or expansion into the market with specific, detailed information crucial to making educated decisions. Venture capitalists, executive planners, research directors, government officials and suppliers to the industry who want to discover and exploit current or projected market niches should find this report of value.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the emerging market potential for asteroid mining and a description of the current market conditions and recent developments in the space industry
- Basic concept of asteroid mining and look at the future for space mining
- Coverage of new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining for extracting the resources from the near-earth objects (NEOs)
- A look at the various projects and plans designed and implemented by the companies
- Insights into investments for the research and development for spacecraft and companies launching spacecraft on the asteroid
- Snapshot of the recent space missions to asteroids as well as the asteroid nearby approaches
Space exploration is vitally important for our future and offers a new reality that can help us solve problems that we face on Earth, including resource and population pressures, reduced energy supplies, protection of the environment, scientific advances, new manufacturing and production processes, space tourism and settlement. Our research will address new ideas and technologies in asteroid mining, which can help us extract the resources from the near-earth objects (NEOs) known to us. It is estimated that there are more than 9,000 NEOs; they are classified based on their mineral composition.
It is estimated that almost two asteroids are discovered every day. Most have resources that can be extracted with the development of advanced spacecraft, fuel and related technologies including communications, remote sensing, approaching and surface operations, sample collection and testing. Asteroid mining or space mining could help start the colonization of planets where finding water would be imperative.
Also, the water (H2O) can be broken down into hydrogen (used as fuel) and oxygen (air to breathe) and water is used to help grow food, as well as protective shield from the harsh rays from the space such as UV, infrared and others. Also, asteroid mining can help in tackling the incoming asteroids that have the potential to hit Earth.
Key Topics Covered:
Asteroid Mining: The Next Frontier in Space
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Summary
- Recent Missions
- What Industry Experts Say
- Overview of Asteroids
- Types of Asteroids
- Asteroid Mining
- Asteroid Composition and Solidity
- Technology and Mission Discussion
- Human Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Societal Factors
- Legal Factors
- Space Administration
- Business Factors
- Investments in the Space Industry
- Market Potential
- Entities Involved in Space Technology, Especially Asteroid Mining
- Private Companies
- Public Agencies
- Analyst's Credentials
List of Tables
Table 1: Asteroid Mining: Estimated Market Potential, 2018
Table 2: Asteroid Mining: Estimated Market Potential, by Distance (AU), 2018
Table 3: Top Five Asteroids, by Estimated Market Potential, 2018
Table 4: Estimated Market Potential of Asteroid Ryugu, 2018
Table 5: Estimated Market Potential of Asteroid Bennu, 2018
Table 6: Asteroid Mining, by Investment Type, 2000-2017
List of Figures
Figure 1: Touchdown Image on Asteroid Ryugu, Hayabusa 2 Mission
Figure 2: Graphical Representation of Small Robotic Explorers for the Hayabusa 2 Mission
Figure 3: Graphical Representation of the Concept of Spacecraft Landing on an Asteroid for Mining
Figure 4: NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test Mission: Graphical Representation of the Mission Concept
Figure 5: Sample Representation of Asteroid Mining Market Potential
Figure 6: Shares of Estimated Asteroid Concentration Based on Distance (0-2 AU), 2018
