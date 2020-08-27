Insight Tops the Channel Futures MSP 501 List

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named the world’s premier managed service provider on the prestigious 2020 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the 13th year running, managed service providers from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency. Insight ranked No. 1 in its debut on the list.

"This year has brought fundamental changes to the workplace at a speed no one could have imagined, and it emphasizes how valuable IT services and infrastructure management are to maintaining business continuity,” said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight. "As organizations reconsider the role of technology, we believe we’ll see business leaders shift away from traditional IT insourcing and outsourcing. Companies need a hybrid IT partner tactical enough to fill resource gaps to get them through the current situation yet strategic enough to identify areas of optimization to architect, integrate and manage their digital transformation journey. Our ranking atop the MSP 501 reflects our ability to be that all-in-one provider for our clients.”

According to Insight’s 2020 Intelligent Technology Pulse, nearly half (46%) of North American IT leaders felt extremely or very prepared to pivot to the new business landscape caused by COVID-19. Yet in a separate Insight study on IT modernization conducted prior to the pandemic, 41% had experienced abandoned or delayed modernization initiatives, with 38% citing a lack of skills or expertise as a reason.

Insight addresses client resource constraints and the need for greater IT operational efficiency across every domain of integrated modern technology, including:

Digital transformation expertise to envision, build, procure, deploy and maintain modern solutions, including edge-based intelligent applications built on Insight’s proprietary Connected Platform and its Digital Innovation services to support an entire project lifecycle and deliver continuous improvement over time

IT operations management to drive greater efficiency in cloud and on-premises IT environments comprising network, security, compute, storage infrastructures and As a Service offerings

Managed workplace services to help empower workforce mobility and collaboration

Product lifecycle and software solutions and services to simplify IT asset management and licensing governance

"While organizations are in the midst of wholesale business transformation in the new normal, they’re also facing IT skills gaps and reduced capital expenditures that put additional pressures on the need to balance day-to-day management while trying to innovate,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. "To address these challenges, organizations are increasingly turning to Insight to offload day-to-day IT operational management and free up their teams to focus on innovation to propel these businesses forward. In addition, pay-as-you-go, ‘as a Service’ offerings help clients manage risk and gain a public cloud-like experience on-premises.”

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected March 1 through June 30 by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year’s list the most competitive in the survey’s history,” said Kris Blackmon, senior content director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”

For more information on Insight, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at?www.insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005028/en/