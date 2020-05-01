|
01.05.2020 02:05:00
Insight to Present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 10:40 A.M. ET
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and Helen Johnson, SVP Finance
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430006070/en/
