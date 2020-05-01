<
01.05.2020 02:05:00

Insight to Present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 10:40 A.M. ET
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and Helen Johnson, SVP Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

