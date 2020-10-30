SMI 9’546 -0.1%  SPI 11’943 -0.1%  Dow 26’659 0.5%  DAX 11’575 -0.2%  Euro 1.0697 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’961 0.0%  Gold 1’878 0.6%  Dollar 0.9165 0.1%  Öl 37.6 -0.2% 

Insight Service Group (ISG) Announces the Acquisition of Social Detection LLC

DANVERS, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG) announced today that it has acquired Social Detection LLC., based out of Pennsylvania, to further complement and expand its Social Media Technology platform. Together, ISG and Social Detection will provide a more expansive and integrated combination of investigation, medical and record management solutions to the insurance and legal industries. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ISG Chairman and CEO, Bob Reardon states, "I've always been impressed by Social Detection's marketplace leadership, innovation and customer focus. We are excited to be working with the Social Detection management team and technology focused fraud professionals. We welcome them to the ISG family."

Social Detection Inc. Co-CEO, Michael Petrieand Co-CEO, Scott Catronstate, "We are thrilled to join the dedicated and talented team at ISG and see this as a great opportunity for our team and our clients. The combination of industry leading, anti-fraud detection technology and ISG's industry expertise and national scale will allow us to continue to deliver high quality technology enabled services to our clients." Social Detection has been providing a wide variety of Actionable Intelligence gathering solutions, fraud detection, and claim mitigation services to the insurance industry for over 5 years.

About Insight Service Group (ISG)
ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider delivering a unique combination of investigation, medical, and record management as well as legal investigation solutions that offer claim and litigation support to both insurance and legal communities. ISG provides services to insurance carriers, fortune 500 companies, third party administrators, risk management communities and legal defense firms. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. ISG services over 52,000 insurance and claim colleagues and over 20,000 lawyers across the industry. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability.

