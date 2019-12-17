Insight Reinvents Digital Experience for Nonprofit to Help Children With Chronic Illnesses Thrive

Teammates from Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, are helping families with sick children by providing a digital facelift to Bounce Children’s Foundation®. The Insight Digital Innovation team fully embraced the nonprofit’s need to revamp its online persona by sharing their time and expertise to create a customized, mobile friendly website that helps families connect to Bounce and the Bounce community.

Recipient of a Chicago Innovation 2019 Social Innovation Award, Bounce transforms the lives of chronically ill children, and their families, shifting all from surviving to thriving. Through a unique portfolio of highly effective, free programs, it combats the hardships they face daily. Regardless of income, ethnicity, gender or disease type, Bounce offers a warm, welcoming community of fun and friendship, education and resources, hope and encouragement. Whether a family outing, peer support, education or care package, Bounce is there 24/7 from diagnosis through treatment – for as long as it takes.

"Thanks to Insight, Bounce’s digital presence is enormously improved. Our new site provides a better user experience to both first-time and returning visitors, with greater functionality and a superior look and feel. Feedback from families, donors, partners and volunteers has been extremely positive. We are truly grateful to the Insight team for their passionate commitment to helping kids and families connect to overcome the extreme isolation they face,” said Joan Steltmann, Bounce founder and CEO.

In total, Insight teammates volunteered 800+ hours to the project, from concept and design, to coding and site migration. Originally approached about creating a mobile application, the Insight Digital Innovation team quickly determined that a more responsive website had to be the first step. Given Bounce’s small staff, the team was careful to ensure the new digital strategy would not overwhelm existing resources. Insight rebuilt an antiquated online presence into a single platform that is easy to maintain. The new platform enables an enhanced user experience for its online community of families to engage with the organization’s programs and each other, rendering well on mobile devices and giving site administrators deeper analytics to better understand user behaviors.

"Staying current with digital tools can be a real burden for smaller businesses, particularly a public charity like Bounce that only staffs a handful of full-time employees,” said Stan Lequin, vice president and general manager, Insight Digital Innovation. "We sought to provide a modern vision but manageable framework to help Bounce carry forward their vital purpose of transforming the lives of children with chronic illnesses. The results magnify the good Bounce does while delivering a user-friendly experience to the families, volunteers and contributors accessing their website.”

Among the improvements to the Bounce site, Insight framed each page with a ribbon that gives site visitors the option to join, refer families, volunteer or make contributions, including donating tickets to sports and entertainment events through the Bounce It Forward® program. An event calendar that was once static and view-only is now interactive, allowing member families to register for Bounce Bash® family adventures and Bounce Academy® education sessions.

"Some of the things Bounce wants to do in the future just couldn’t be done on their old infrastructure. Rebuilding that foundation to make it easier for parents to register for events or for anyone to make a donation should really propel Bounce forward,” said Brent Breithaupt, regional delivery leader, Insight Digital Innovation, and a member of Bounce’s board of directors.

Breithaupt added: "Technology can be a critical component to legitimizing a business’s relevance and expanding opportunities for growth. That’s certainly true here as Bounce explores new ways to communicate their mission, provides a communication platform for their community, and ultimately helps children bounce back from illness.”

