Insight Offers Managed Security for Compliance Solution to Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Managed Security for Compliance, a complete solution for the management of Microsoft 365 Security, including implementation, update management, audit requirements and end-user security. This service helps businesses continuously evaluate and maintain Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 Security to improve security postures and gain returns on investment.

"As more businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for lasting solutions to be able to operate from anywhere, many don’t realize the number of data vulnerabilities and network security threats they still face. We created a managed solution that takes full advantage of the Microsoft 365 E3 to E5 upgrade, helping clients arrive at a much wider range of security functionality. Since the E5 upgrade uses AI and automation to ensure environments stay up-to-date and secure, we’re providing an accelerated track to enhanced endpoint management and security, identity and access management, data protection and encryption, cloud app security and more,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight.

Joe Flynn, Insight’s director of technical architecture for Connected Workforce, said: "Upgrading to a Microsoft 365 E5 license is a must-have for businesses concerned about end-user and cloud security, which are among the top concerns for IT leaders across industries. We created the Managed Security for Compliance solution to help alleviate the stress of implementation and the ongoing management of an organization’s security posture.”

In addition to improving and maintaining security postures, the Managed Security for Compliance solution helps businesses maintain compliance with certifications such as ISO 27001 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In the coming months, any prime contractor or sub-contractor that works with the U.S. Department of Defense must be CMMC-compliant to compete for new contracts, and Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution will help clients reach required benchmarks for security toolsets in their Microsoft 365 environment.

Interactive Process Technology Associates (IPT) turned to Insight to achieve enhanced security standards to gain compliance with the upcoming CMMC regulation changes. IPT, a veteran-owned small business, provides an array of professional services for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. While they are experts in their core business, IPT lacked the IT resources needed to meet the strict requirements for CMMC Level 2 certification. Using the combined value of Insight’s Managed Office 365 solution and Managed Security for Compliance, IPT’s Microsoft 365 environment is now aligned with CMMC, and Insight’s managed services have saved the equivalent of almost three full-time employees. Read more about IPT’s success story here.

The full value of Insight Managed Security for Compliance includes:

Implementation and continuous evaluation of Microsoft 365 Security features.

Ongoing maintenance and improvement of postures and features to meet compliance needs.

Access to expert guidance for audit controls and reporting.

Management of end-user security training and phishing simulation campaigns with the help of a trusted partner.

Insight, the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year and the Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year for the past two years, maintains 17 Microsoft Gold and one Microsoft Silver competencies spanning security, application development and integration, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. As one of the first managed security service providers to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Insight supports Microsoft Azure ecosystems with more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals, 1,000 Azure-focused engineers and 150 dedicated managed services resources staffing support centers in three states.

Learn more about Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution and how Insight can help fit this upgrade into your business environment. For more information on Insight, go to insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005564/en/