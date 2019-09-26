Insight Enterprises to Host Investor Day on October 16, 2019

Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the company) today announced that it will host its 2019 Investor Day on October 16, 2019 at the Westin New York at Times Square.

Insight President and CEO Ken Lamneck, Insight CFO Glynis Bryan, and additional members of the management team will deliver presentations on the company’s business and strategic priorities. All presentations are planned from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast (audio with slides) can be accessed through the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.insight.com/. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available following the presentation on the website.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005780/en/