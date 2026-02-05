Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2026 15:20:12

Insight Enterprises Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

Insight Enterprises
62.79 CHF -0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.10 to $10.60 per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, adjusted earnings will be in a range of $11.00 to $11.50 per share.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NSIT is trading on the Nasdaq at $84.00, up $2.35 or 2.88 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’007.95 19.44 SAPBKU
Short 14’283.19 13.93 SF7BJU
Short 14’847.43 8.77 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’389.79 05.02.2026 15:27:30
Long 12’899.16 19.86 SFKBOU
Long 12’604.71 13.93 SSZB1U
Long 12’062.87 8.95 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

