Insight Enterprises Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.10 to $10.60 per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, adjusted earnings will be in a range of $11.00 to $11.50 per share.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NSIT is trading on the Nasdaq at $84.00, up $2.35 or 2.88 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com