<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2019 14:34:00

Insight Enterprises Completes Acquisition of PCM, Inc.

Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT), a global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services for organizations of all sizes ("Insight”), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of PCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCMI), a provider of IT products and services ("PCM”).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927592 49.00 % 8.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %

The addition of PCM expands Insight’s footprint in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, allowing the company to further capitalize on its four solution areas where clients most often seek Insight’s help: driving digital transformation, modernizing and securing their data platforms, empowering their employees with tools that fuel productivity, and simplifying IT procurement and asset management. PCM’s multi-vendor technology solutions include hardware, software and services for small, mid-sized and corporate/enterprise commercial clients, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions.

"We want to welcome the PCM team to the Insight family. Bringing our businesses together will strengthen our competitive position. Together, we have a significant opportunity to help organizations leverage technology in a strategic manner by providing access to the right resources to architect, implement, manage and execute transformation initiatives from end to end,” said Ken Lamneck, CEO of Insight.

Highlights of the acquisition include:

  • Expanding Insight’s reach into the mid-market, particularly in North America
  • Adding complementary services offerings to Insight’s already robust platform
  • Gaining more than 2,700 client-facing sales teammates, technical architects, engineers, consultants and service delivery roles
  • Extending business in Canada, providing a true national presence by nearly tripling Insight’s workforce in the region, including approximately 200 service delivery teammates
  • Adding further sales coverage and scale to Insight’s United Kingdom business, including new hardware, software and services sales
  • Providing a new group of clients with access to deeper technical skills and managed services within Insight’s Connected Workforce, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Supply Chain Optimization solution areas. This includes offerings such as security and cloud consulting, technical deployments, and cloud hosting services.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Insight Enterprises Inc.mehr Analysen

08.11.18 Insight Enterprises Buy B. Riley FBR
15.02.18 Insight Enterprises Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:43
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
13:59
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
10:24
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Insight Enterprises Inc. 48.34 -0.35% Insight Enterprises Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Wasserstoffspezialist NEL enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen Anleger: Umsatz unter Erwartungen
Geschäfte mit PCs und Cloud-Diensten bringen Dell in Q2 voran - Dell-Aktie hebt ab
Novartis-Aktie höher: MS-Mittel ist Konkurrenzprodukt Aubagio überlegen
US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Krypto-Wette in Höhe von 100'000 US-Dollar: Wird Ripple den Bitcoin outperformen?
SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB