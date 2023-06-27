Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Savosolar Aktie [Valor: 53279665 / ISIN: FI4000425848]
27.06.2023 16:00:00

Insider information: Meriaura Energy – Savosolar signs contract with Bauer Holzenergie to deliver a solar thermal plant in Bad Rappenau, Germany

Meriaura Group Plc
Company announcement, Inside information      27 June at 4.00 p.m. (CEST)

Insider information: Meriaura Energy – Savosolar signs contract with Bauer Holzenergie to deliver a solar thermal plant in Bad Rappenau, Germany

Meriaura Energy Ltd – Savosolar ("Meriaura Energy”), a fully owned subsidiary to Meriaura Group Oyj, has signed a contract with Bauer Holzenergie GmbH u. Co.KG ("Bauer Holzenergie”) on the delivery of a turn-key solar thermal plant in Bad Rappenau, Germany. The size of the solar thermal collector field will be nearly 29,000 m² (gross) and the value of this contract is circa EUR 9 million – Meriaura Energy’s record high for the time being. The solar heating system will supply heat to an extended district heating network.

The signed contract is conditional on a building permit, which will be confirmed during the summer. The system delivery is planned to start in 2023 and commissioning will take place in 2024.

Kirsi Suopelto, CEO of Meriaura Group Plc: "We are very pleased and proud that Bauer Holzenergie, a privately held district heating company, has decided to invest in clean heating and selected Meriaura Energy to deliver this solar thermal plant. We see the German market becoming a forerunner in decarbonizing the heating sector in Europe and we aim to be a major player in this trend helping district heating companies, as well as other industries, in Germany and elsewhere to reach their goals.”

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:
CEO Kirsi Suopelto
Tel: +358 50 560 2349
Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 27 June at 4.00 p.m. (CEST) by the aforementioned person.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Ltd) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Ltd manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Ltd - Savosolar) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turnkey deliveries. At the heart of the systems are large-scale solar thermal systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Meriaura Energy helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel.  +46-8 604 22 55.


