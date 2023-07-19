Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Uponor Aktie [Valor: 472520 / ISIN: FI0009002158]
19.07.2023 17:15:00

Inside information, profit warning: Uponor increases its 2023 guidance for comparable operating profit margin and adjusts downwards its guidance for net sales due to structural changes

Uponor
28.88 EUR 0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Uponor Corporation, Inside information, 19 July 2023 at 6.15 pm EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Uponor increases its 2023 guidance for comparable operating profit margin and adjusts downwards its guidance for net sales due to structural changes

Due to structural changes and Uponor’s robust financial performance in the first half of 2023, Uponor is revising its full-year 2023 guidance. Uponor now expects its comparable operating profit margin in 2023 to be at or above 11% (previously above 10%).

Furthermore, due to the divestment of Uponor’s District Energy business (approximately €40 million in annual net sales) and the closure of factory in Denmark, Uponor adjusts downwards its full-year 2023 net sales guidance range to €1,250-1,350 million (previously €1,300-1,400 million.)

New guidance for 2023:

Due to structural changes, Uponor expects its net sales, excluding the impact of currencies, to be between €1,250 and €1,350 million in 2023, and its comparable operating profit margin to be at or above 11%.

Previous guidance for 2023:

Excluding the impacts of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales to be between €1,300 and €1,400 million in 2023, and its comparable operating profit margin to be above 10%.

Uponor will publish its half-year financial report tomorrow, on 20 July 2023 at 9.00 am EEST. Uponor will hold a webcast for analysts and media tomorrow at 2.00 pm EEST. The participants will have an opportunity to ask questions from the company’s management during that webcast.

Uponor Corporation

Board of Directors

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.uponorgroup.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

 


