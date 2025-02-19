Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.02.2025 06:50:00

Inside Information: Marimekko’s Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid for 2024

Marimekko Oy
12.88 EUR 6.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information 19 February 2025 at 7.50 a.m. EET

Inside Information: Marimekko’s Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid for 2024

The Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 that for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2024, a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid. The Board proposes 17 April 2025 as the dividend payout record date and 28 April 2025 as the dividend payout date.

”Marimekko’s Board has decided to propose to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid for 2024. Marimekko’s financial position is strong, and the company’s business model and its strategy of profitable growth does not require significant capital. The Board believes that it is warranted to pay an extraordinary dividend for the year 2024 to the shareholders”, says Mika Ihamuotila, Chair of the Board Directors of Marimekko.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 38 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



