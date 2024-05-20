Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aspocomp Group PLCshs Aktie [Valor: 1003439 / ISIN: FI0009008080]
20.05.2024 08:00:00

Inside Information: Manu Skyttä starts as the President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, May 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time)


Mr. Manu Skyttä, MSc, Aeronautical Engineering, who was appointed as the new President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc in February, starts his position today. The Company issued a release on the appointment of Manu Skyttä on February 15, 2024.

"We are pleased with the appointment of Mr. Manu Skyttä,” says Ms. Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Manu’s energy and his passion for change and growth, together with his wide experience from different business functions, give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase,” adds Päivi Marttila.

For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 285 358.


ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Päivi Marttila
Chairman of the Board of Directors

www.aspocomp.com


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


 


