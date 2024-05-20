|
20.05.2024 08:00:00
Inside Information: Manu Skyttä starts as the President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc
Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, May 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time)
Mr. Manu Skyttä, MSc, Aeronautical Engineering, who was appointed as the new President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc in February, starts his position today. The Company issued a release on the appointment of Manu Skyttä on February 15, 2024.
"We are pleased with the appointment of Mr. Manu Skyttä,” says Ms. Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Manu’s energy and his passion for change and growth, together with his wide experience from different business functions, give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase,” adds Päivi Marttila.
For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 285 358.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Päivi Marttila
Chairman of the Board of Directors
www.aspocomp.com
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Nachrichten zu Aspocomp Group PLCshs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshs
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI & Co. im Feiertag -- DAX dürfte fester starten - 19'000-Punkte-Marke bleibt im Blick -- Asiens Aktienmärkte steigen --
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befindet sich heute im Feiertag. Der deutsche Leitindex wird am Montag mit festerer Tendenz erwartet. In Fernost stehen die Börsenampeln zum Wochenstart auf Grün. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt - der Dow Jones schloss erstmals über 40'000 Punkten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}