Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'268 0.5%  SPI 14'752 0.5%  Dow 38'424 0.4%  DAX 17'052 0.6%  Euro 0.9484 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'742 0.7%  Gold 1'997 0.3%  Bitcoin 46'167 0.7%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.3%  Öl 81.1 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Novo Nordisk129508879Super Micro Computer2776758NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528
Top News
Darum gibt der Greenback zum Euro und Franken nach - Britisches Pfund gibt weiter nach
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Volkswagen-Aktie dennoch fester: Tausende Neuwagen von Audi und Porsche stecken an US-Häfen fest
Sector Perform von RBC Capital Markets für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie
Optimismus in Zürich: SLI-Anleger greifen mittags zu
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Aspocomp Group PLCshs Aktie [Valor: 1003439 / ISIN: FI0009008080]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.02.2024 13:00:00

Inside information: Manu Skyttä appointed as President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc, Mikko Montonen steps down

finanzen.net zero Aspocomp Group PLCshs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aspocomp Group PLCshs
3.22 EUR -1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside information, February 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time)


The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has appointed Mr. Manu Skyttä (b. 1975), MSc, Aeronautical Engineering, as President and CEO. Manu succeeds Mr. Mikko Montonen, who has agreed with the Board of Directors of the company that he will step down from the role of President and CEO of the company. Mr. Mikko Montonen has committed to remain as company's President and CEO to secure an orderly transition to Manu Skyttä, at latest on August 14th, 2024.

Since 2022, Manu Skyttä has acted as head of Patria Oyj’s Operations unit and as a member of Patria Group Management team. Previously, he has been the Director of new businesses of Millog Oy, partly owned by Patria, and as CEO of Virve Tuotteet ja Palvelut Oy, owned by Millog. Manu Skyttä has also extensive experience from expert and management roles in Maintpartner Group Oy, Wärtsilä Oyj and Finnair technical services.

"Manu is an experienced leader and has strong experience in driving business development and growth. I am confident that his energy as well as passion for change and growth together with his wide experience from different business functions give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase" says Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc.

"It is my honour to lead Aspocomp and to be able to steer Aspocomp together with its personnel towards new goals. I look forward to developing Aspocomp together with Aspocomp's professionals and customers”, says Manu Skyttä.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to express my warm thanks to Mikko for his contribution in leading Aspocomp since 2014 and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Mikko has steered the company into a good position to seek strong growth in the future”, says Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc.

For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 028 5358.


ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Board of Directors


Annexes:
Manu Skyttä CV.pdf
Many Skyttä picture.jpg


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aspocomp Group PLCshs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
09:56 SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
09:43 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 trotzt schwacher Konjunktur
09:27 UBS KeyInvest: FinTech – Konsolidierung abgeschlossen/Touristik – Die Welt im Reisefieber
07:45 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
01:00 Options Reflect Limited Downside Risk in Equities
14.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 52.000 Dollar – Kapitalisierung bei über 1 Milliarde Dollar
13.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Bayer, Lonza, Roche
13.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf LANXESS AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'707.77 19.75 8JSSMU
Short 11'941.68 13.90 OFSSMU
Short 12'433.01 8.63 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'270.44 15.02.2024 12:57:34
Long 10'765.89 18.76 SSQMQU
Long 10'564.91 13.98 SSOMRU
Long 10'105.79 8.93 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs erreicht neues Jahreshoch - ETF-Genehmigung ein "voller Erfolg"
Schindler-Aktie gesucht: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung im Jahr 2023
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: UBS rechnet mit niedrigerem Anteil von DocMorris am Arzneimittelmarkt
Clariant & Co.: Diese Unternehmen aus der Schweiz könnten potenzielle Übernahmekandidaten sein
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Commerzbank kann Jahresgewinn steigern und stellt weiteres Gewinnplus in Aussicht - COO geht
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin rutscht wieder unter 50'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Santhera veröffentlicht Daten zu Wirkstoff Vamorolon in Fachjournal
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Zivilklage gegen BioNTech wegen Corona-Impfungen abgewiesen
Bitcoin-Halving im April 2024 im Fokus: Erreicht der Bitcoinkurs neue Allzeithochs?
UBS-Strategin: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen - Silber könnte Gold sogar übertreffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit