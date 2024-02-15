|
15.02.2024 13:00:00
Inside information: Manu Skyttä appointed as President and CEO of Aspocomp Group Plc, Mikko Montonen steps down
Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside information, February 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time)
The Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has appointed Mr. Manu Skyttä (b. 1975), MSc, Aeronautical Engineering, as President and CEO. Manu succeeds Mr. Mikko Montonen, who has agreed with the Board of Directors of the company that he will step down from the role of President and CEO of the company. Mr. Mikko Montonen has committed to remain as company's President and CEO to secure an orderly transition to Manu Skyttä, at latest on August 14th, 2024.
Since 2022, Manu Skyttä has acted as head of Patria Oyj’s Operations unit and as a member of Patria Group Management team. Previously, he has been the Director of new businesses of Millog Oy, partly owned by Patria, and as CEO of Virve Tuotteet ja Palvelut Oy, owned by Millog. Manu Skyttä has also extensive experience from expert and management roles in Maintpartner Group Oy, Wärtsilä Oyj and Finnair technical services.
"Manu is an experienced leader and has strong experience in driving business development and growth. I am confident that his energy as well as passion for change and growth together with his wide experience from different business functions give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase" says Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc.
"It is my honour to lead Aspocomp and to be able to steer Aspocomp together with its personnel towards new goals. I look forward to developing Aspocomp together with Aspocomp's professionals and customers”, says Manu Skyttä.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to express my warm thanks to Mikko for his contribution in leading Aspocomp since 2014 and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Mikko has steered the company into a good position to seek strong growth in the future”, says Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc.
For further information, please contact Päivi Marttila, the Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 028 5358.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
