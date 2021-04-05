INROADS Taps Experienced IT Professional to Join its Executive Team and Lead Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. has appointed Brion Jackson as Director of Information and Technology (IT) Systems & Data Analytics. Jackson will be responsible for planning the IT future for the organization and building a high-performing team that complements the vision and goals of INROADS, Inc. The core of Jackson's role is technology leadership which calls for his orchestration of INROADS' digital transformation.

Jackson comes with extensive IT experience. His career began as a software engineer at Hughes Aircraft where he developed business applications. The next phase of his career was launched with IBM where he earned many patents and was presented with the "Master Inventors" award.

Serving as an IBM Sr. Consulting Manager with Fortune 100 companies, he successfully managed several, large IT environments such as Walmart, Fidelity and Toyota to much smaller environments like Health Management Systems and National Lloyds. Jackson is a graduate of Grambling State University where he majored in Electronic Engineering with a minor in Computer Science. He earned his Master of Business Administration with a focus in Information Security from the University of Dallas.

Immediately before joining INROADS, Jackson managed an extensive Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity program for PepsiCo through PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is currently an active member of the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF).

"Brion is a special talent. His deep individual knowledge and industry experience is an asset to INROADS as we take our digital transformation to the next level," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Jackson will be responsible for managing employees within the IT department and liaising with every department at INROADS to provide oversight concerning our ability to develop and implement technology solutions that meet and exceed industry standards."

"Working with an organization that focuses on mentoring and shaping our youth is something unique to my career. I have ventured into many avenues and being a part of INROADS will be an exceptional and rewarding opportunity," said INROADS Director of IT Systems & Data Analytics, Brion Jackson. "It is a path that I am excited to explore, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of a company that serves as a bridge-builder that positively impacts diverse communities."

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inroads-taps-experienced-it-professional-to-join-its-executive-team-and-lead-digital-transformation-301262316.html

SOURCE INROADS Inc.