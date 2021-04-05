SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’527 1.1%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1060 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’728 -0.1%  Bitcoin 55’299 0.7%  Dollar 0.9364 -0.7%  Öl 62.2 -3.7% 
05.04.2021 21:44:00

INROADS Taps Experienced IT Professional to Join its Executive Team and Lead Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. has appointed Brion Jackson as Director of Information and Technology (IT) Systems & Data Analytics. Jackson will be responsible for planning the IT future for the organization and building a high-performing team that complements the vision and goals of INROADS, Inc. The core of Jackson's role is technology leadership which calls for his orchestration of INROADS' digital transformation.

INROADS, Inc. has appointed Brion Jackson as Director of Information and Technology (IT) Systems & Data Analytics. Jackson will be responsible for planning the IT future for the organization and building a high-performing team that complements the vision and goals of INROADS, Inc.

Jackson comes with extensive IT experience. His career began as a software engineer at Hughes Aircraft where he developed business applications. The next phase of his career was launched with IBM where he earned many patents and was presented with the "Master Inventors" award.

Serving as an IBM Sr. Consulting Manager with Fortune 100 companies, he successfully managed several, large IT environments such as Walmart, Fidelity and Toyota to much smaller environments like Health Management Systems and National Lloyds. Jackson is a graduate of Grambling State University where he majored in Electronic Engineering with a minor in Computer Science. He earned his Master of Business Administration with a focus in Information Security from the University of Dallas.

Immediately before joining INROADS, Jackson managed an extensive Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity program for PepsiCo through PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is currently an active member of the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF).

"Brion is a special talent. His deep individual knowledge and industry experience is an asset to INROADS as we take our digital transformation to the next level," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Jackson will be responsible for managing employees within the IT department and liaising with every department at INROADS to provide oversight concerning our ability to develop and implement technology solutions that meet and exceed industry standards."

"Working with an organization that focuses on mentoring and shaping our youth is something unique to my career. I have ventured into many avenues and being a part of INROADS will be an exceptional and rewarding opportunity," said INROADS Director of IT Systems & Data Analytics, Brion Jackson. "It is a path that I am excited to explore, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of a company that serves as a bridge-builder that positively impacts diverse communities."

About INROADS
INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inroads-taps-experienced-it-professional-to-join-its-executive-team-and-lead-digital-transformation-301262316.html

SOURCE INROADS Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

01.04.21 Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV
01.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Impfstoffhersteller - jetzt zeichnen
01.04.21 SMI verliert den Anschluss
01.04.21 Weekly-Hits: Value Investing – Erfolgserprobte Anlagestrategie / NextEra, SolarEdge, Xylem – Chancenreiches Clean-Tech-Trio
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/n6UgrjSeL7E

Was kann man bis jetzt bei den ETF Märkten in 2021 beobachten? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Bernhard Wenger, Geschäftsführer bei State Street Global Advisors AG in Zürich. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er welche zwei grossen Trends sich bei den USITS ETFs abzeichnen und ob Nachhaltigkeit (ESG) weiter eine Rolle spielt. Ausserdem geht Bernhard Wenger auf Sektor-ETFs, den Rohstoffbereich und auch auf den Obligationenbereich ein.

Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
Burkhalter Gruppe auf Einkaufstour: Kauf der Westschweizer Tabelec bestätigt - Burkhalter-Aktie stark
VW-CEO Diess: Porsche-Börsengang derzeit keine hohe Priorität
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Trading-Seminar: "Und täglich grüsst das Murmeltier" - mit nützlichen Gewohnheiten zu verblüffenden Trading-Erfolgen
BKW-Aktie aktuell: BKW zeigt sich gestärkt
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie aktuell: ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) auf grünem Terrain
Varia US Properties verdient 2020 weniger - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten