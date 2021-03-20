InRetail Pharma Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2023

LIMA, Peru, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InRetail Pharma, S.A., a corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Peru ("InRetail Pharma", the "Company" or "we"), today announced that US$340,315,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 85.08% (the "Tendered Notes"), of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") were validly tendered and not withdrawn by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 19, 2021 (the "Early Tender and Consent Date") in accordance with InRetail Pharma's Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated March 8, 2021 (the "Statement"), pursuant to which the tender offer and the consent solicitation are being made.

In addition, the Tendered Notes represent consents sufficient to effect all of the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes as set forth in the Statement. The proposed amendments eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and reduce the minimum notice period required for optional redemptions of the Notes to three days, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Statement. InRetail Pharma plans to execute a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") effecting the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes.

Holders that validly tendered prior to the Early Tender and Consent Date, and whose Notes are accepted, will receive a total consideration of US$1,032.03 per US$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes, which includes a consent payment of US$30.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the early settlement date, which is expected to be on March 23, 2021 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The Company's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Tendered Notes is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Statement, including the consummation of the concurrent offering of senior notes by the parent of the Company, Patrimonio en Fideicomiso D.S. 093-2002-EF-InRetail Consumer, a Peruvian trust ("InRetail Consumer"), acting though its trustee, Internacional de Titulos Sociedad Titulizadora S.A., resulting in net proceeds to InRetail Consumer (for further contribution and/or loan to the Company) sufficient to fund the total consideration of all Tendered Notes and the redemption price of all untendered Notes. This condition is expected to be satisfied upon the closing of InRetail Consumer's offering of 3.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 that priced on March 11, 2021.

Although the Company has no legal obligation to do so and the selection of any particular redemption date is in its sole discretion, the Company currently intends to issue a notice of redemption pursuant to the redemption provision of the Supplemental Indenture to redeem any Notes that remain outstanding following the Early Settlement Date. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the redemption provision of the indenture governing the Notes.

The Company has retained Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Santander Investment Securities Inc. to serve as the dealer managers and solicitation agents for the tender offer and consent solicitation. Questions regarding the tender offer and consent solicitation may be directed to Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at Attn: Liability Management Group, +1 (800) 820-1653 (toll-free), +1 (212) 538-2147 (collect) and/or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets, +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll-free), +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) and/or Santander Investment Securities Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Team, +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll-free), +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect).

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is acting as the information agent (the "Information Agent") and depositary (the "Depositary") for the Offer. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes or requests for additional copies of the Statement, the Letter of Transmittal or other materials should be directed to the Information Agent at: Attn: Michael Horthman, banks and brokers, +1 (212) 269-5550, toll-free, +1 (866) 796-1271, email, inretail@dfking.com.

None of the Company, the dealer managers and solicitation agents or the information agent make any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Notes and deliver consents pursuant to the tender offer and consent solicitation, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such recommendations. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes and deliver consents, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The tender offer and consent solicitation are being made solely pursuant to the offer documents.

The tender offer and consent solicitation do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

In any jurisdiction in which the tender offer and consent solicitation are required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the dealer managers, or any affiliates thereof, are so licensed, the tender offer and consent solicitation will be deemed to have been made by such dealer managers, or such affiliates, on behalf of the Company.

The new notes offered pursuant to the concurrent U.S. Dollar offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. persons, except (a) to qualified institutional buyers within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act, in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A, and (b) outside the United States to non U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in our business or acquisition strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About InRetail Pharma

InRetail Pharma is a corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of Peru. InRetail Pharma is the leading pharmacy chain in Peru in terms of revenue and number of pharmacies and a leading pharma distribution company. InRetail Pharma's pharmacy retail platform includes two brands with differentiated value propositions: Inkafarma and Mifarma, with 2,165 pharmacies in all of Peru's 24 departments as of December 31, 2020.

