Input Capital Corp. Provides Shareholder Update

REGINA, SK, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. (TSXV: INP) (US: INPCF) ("Input", "Company") today provided an update to shareholders regarding the previously announced planned purchase of the Company by Bridgeway National Corp. ("Bridgeway").

Input has received a letter from Bridgeway CEO Eric C. Blue indicating that Bridgeway is not in a position to complete the Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") as set out in the Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement") and that Bridgeway wishes to terminate the Agreement. As a result of Bridgeway's inability to complete the Arrangement, the Agreement has been terminated. Bridgeway has acknowledged and agreed to pay the termination fee contemplated in the Arrangement Agreement and Input has provided banking instructions for the processing of the funds.

Input's Board of Directors has met and confirmed a return to the Company's strategic plan that was in place prior to August 12, 2020. This plan focuses on managing Input's existing book of business to build book value per share. Input will minimize expenses and maximize and accelerate where possible the repatriation of the Company's capital. Input will reinstate the quarterly dividend and continue its Normal Course Issuer Bid program. As of the most recently reported quarter, Input's book value per share was $1.34*.

Input's Board will continue to consider internal or external proposals that would enhance and grow shareholder value.

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. As of May 2019, Input has postponed capital deployment operations in light of canola trade uncertainties with China and the effect of this uncertainty on capital availability.

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Input and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Input's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Input, including risks regarding the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Input. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Input undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Input measures key performance metrics established by management as being key indicators of the Company's strength, using certain non-IFRS performance measures, including:

Adjusted Crop Revenue, Adjusted Crop Volume and Adjusted Crop Margin;

Adjusted Total Revenue;

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, and;

Book Value per share.

The Company uses these non-IFRS measures for its own internal purposes. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and these measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company provides these non-IFRS measures to enable investors and analysts to understand the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company in the same way as it is frequently evaluated by Management. Management will periodically assess these non-IFRS measures and the components thereof to ensure their continued use is beneficial to the evaluation of the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company. For more detailed information, please refer to Input's Management Discussion and Analysis available on the Company's website at investor.inputcapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

