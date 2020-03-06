Input Capital Corp. Announces Substantial Issuer Bid

REGINA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: INP) (US: INPCF) announces it has formally commenced a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the Company is offering to purchase for cancellation up to $7,500,000 of its common shares ("Shares") from shareholders for cash.

The Offer is made by way of modified Dutch auction and the Offer prices range from $0.60 to $0.70 per Share (in increments of $0.02 per Share). At the minimum purchase price, the Offer represents up to 12,500,000 Shares or approximately 20.29% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Shares. At the maximum purchase price, the Offer represents up to 10,714,286 Shares or approximately 17.39% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Shares.

The Dutch auction procedure allows shareholders to select a price, within the specified range, at which each shareholder is willing to sell all or a portion of the Shares that such shareholder owns. Upon expiration of the Offer, the Company will select the lowest tendered price that will allow it to buy up to $7,500,000 of its Shares (the "Purchase Price"). Shares properly tendered at or below the Purchase Price and not withdrawn will be bought at the Purchase Price (subject to withholding taxes, if any), subject to pro-ration to the extent the aggregate cost to purchase all Shares exceeds $7,500,000. All Shares tendered at prices higher than the Purchase Price will be returned to Shareholders.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 14, 2020, unless extended or withdrawn by the Company.

The directors and management of the Company have advised that they do not intend to tender shares under the Offer.

The formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular (the "Offer Document") containing the terms and conditions of the Offer and instructions for tendering Shares will be filed with the applicable securities regulators on March 6, 2020 and mailed to shareholders. The Offer Document and related materials will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

None of the Company or its Board of Directors makes any recommendation to shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any or all of their Shares to the Offer or as to the purchase price or prices at which shareholders may choose to tender Shares.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares. The solicitation and the offer to purchase Shares by the Company is being made only pursuant to the Offer Document. Shareholders of the Company are urged to read the Offer Document and related materials carefully prior to making any decision with respect to the Offer.

ABOUT INPUT

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. As of May 2019, Input has postponed capital deployment operations in light of canola trade uncertainties with China and the effect of this uncertainty on capital availability.

