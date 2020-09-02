Inova Payroll Partners with Cleargistix to Provide Paperless Human Capital Management, Payroll and Field Operation Tools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MANDEVILLE, La., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Payroll, a national payroll and human resource solutions provider, announced a partnership with Cleargistix, a premier provider of automated, digital ticketing solutions to businesses historically plagued by manual, costly processes. The partnership provides real-time visibility and data for field operations and offers clients a streamlined solution that allows employees to be paid effortlessly.

Cleargistix intelligently connects the field to the office through its digital field ticketing solution. Its cloud-based tools eliminate problems related to using paper forms and spreadsheets to capture and manage information from the field, such as errors in data entry, multiple versions of data, lost paperwork and delays due to repeated manual entry. Inova Payroll offers exceptional paperless payroll and human capital management tools for human resources and financial professionals. The systems work together to offer clients a solution that moves them away from difficult, manual and expensive labor and other information tracking and management in multiple sectors of their business.

"The team at Cleargistix is pleased to partner with Inova to offer clients a smart system to get their companies moving forward," said Steven Toups, president and CEO at Cleargistix. "This joint partnership is incredibly valuable to both companies. Using both services provides cost and time savings, streamlines workflows, reduces errors and provides real-time information, giving our clients more time to spend running their successful businesses."

For companies currently using paper or spreadsheets to collect revenue, time, cost center and other information in the field, Cleargistix allows those companies to digitally collect that data in the field and automatically send it to Inova Payroll for payroll and other human capital management tasks and to other systems such ERP, CRM or BI systems.

"Like Inova, Cleargistix is dedicated to efficiency, excellent customer service and paperless tools," said Farsheed Ferdowsi, president and CEO at Inova. "Our shared values put us in a position for shared success. Many of Inova's clients were looking for an efficient, paperless field solution, and our partnership with Cleargistix means we are better positioned to be a problem solver for our clients."

The partnership provides additional tools for industries, such as oil and gas and construction, previously plagued by inefficiencies and time intensive, manual processes, with work taking place in many different locations.

A recent report by McKinsey & Co. identified digital talent management operations as an emerging HR trend within the oil and gas industry, saying, "Taken together, the industry disruptions and fundamental changes to HR across industries described have deep implications for oil and gas companies' HR functions. In light of this, oil and gas companies must consider refreshing their HR strategy and rethinking their HR operating model."

About Cleargistix, LLC

Located in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The company's Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.

For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR and benefits solutions to employers across the United States. The company's services range from simple payroll for businesses with a few employees to robust human capital management solutions for those with 1,000+ employees. For the past five years, Inova Payroll earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Inova Payroll is headquartered in Nashville with eight additional offices in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

