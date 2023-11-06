Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'580 -0.1%  SPI 13'895 0.0%  Dow 34'061 0.7%  DAX 15'189 0.3%  Euro 0.9644 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'175 0.1%  Gold 1'993 0.4%  Bitcoin 31'199 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8990 -0.8%  Öl 85.2 -2.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Apple908440
Top News
Rezession voraus: Bill Gross & Bill Ackman erwarten Wirtschaftsabschwung im vierten Quartal
Julius Bär-Aktie: Drohender Zusammenbruch der Signa-Gruppe könnte erhebliche Folgen für Julius Bär haben
Idorsia-Aktie: Idorsia mit neuen Daten zu Aprocitentan
UBS-Aktie: Bankenprofessor hält CS-Obligationäre und UBS-Aktionäre für Gewinner
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Berkshire Hathaway in Q3 mit Gewinnsprung
Suche...
0% Kommission

06.11.2023 01:00:00

Innovent Presents Clinical Data of Two Ophthalmic Bispecific Antibodies IBI302 (anti-VEGF/complement) and IBI324 (anti-VEGF-A/Ang-2) at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, presents latest data of two ophthalmic bispecific antibodies at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 Annual Meeting, including a Phase 2 clinical study of anti-VEGF and anti-complement bispecific fusion protein (IBI302) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and a Phase 1 clinical study of anti-VEGF-A/Ang-2 bispecific antibody (IBI324) for diabetic macular edema (DME).

A Phase 2 Study of IBI302, an Anti-VEGF-Anti-Complement Dual Targeted Drug, for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)

Abstract No.: PO509

This is a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of IBI302 in the treatment of nAMD (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04820452). A total of 231 subjects with nAMD were randomized 1: 1: 1 to receive 2 mg IBI302, 4 mg IBI302, or 2 mg aflibercept (3 monthly loading doses followed by doses every 8 weeks up to week 52). The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in the study eye at 36 weeks. The results showed that:

  • 2 mg/4 mg IBI302 BCVA gains were noninferior to 2 mg Aflibercept at 36 weeks: The mean change from baseline in BCVA at week 36 was +10.6 letters in the IBI302 2 mg group, +11.4 letters in the IBI302 4 mg group, and +12.0 letters in the aflibercept 2 mg group. Improvement in central retinal thickness (CST) was comparable among groups.
  • Preliminary signal observed for IBI302 in preventing macular atrophy and fibrosis occurrence: The incidence of macular atrophy (MA) on spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and fibrosis on color fundus photography (CFP) at week 52 was 5.2% and 16.9% in the IBI302 2 mg group, 5.2% and 11.7% in the IBI302 4 mg group, and 9.1% and 14.3% in the aflibercept 2 mg group.
  • In terms of safety, the incidence of adverse events were similar in the IBI302 2 mg group, IBI302 4 mg group, and the aflibercept 2 mg group. No endophthalmitis or retinal vasculitis occurred in the IBI302 group.

Phase 1 Study of IBI324 (Anti-VEGF-A/Ang-2 Bispecific Antibody) for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Abstract No.: PO524

This is a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of IBI324 in the treatment of DME (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05489718). The study was divided into two periods, a single dose (SAD) period and a multiple dose (MAD) period. The results showed that:

  • In terms of safety, 4 mg/eye was the maximum tolerated dose in the study. No ocular serious adverse events (SAE), intraocular inflammation, or dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) occurred during the study.
  • In the SAD phase, BCVA and CST improved from baseline to Day 42 post-dose in every IBI324 dose group.
  • In the MAD phase, BCVA improved from baseline by 6.7±5.4 letters and 7.7±4.7 letters in the IBI324 2 mg and 4 mg groups, respectively, by 4 weeks after the third dose (Day 84).

The principal investigator of the two clinical studies, Professor Xiaodong Sun, Vice President of the Eye Center of the First People's Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Director of National Clinical Medical Center for Eye Diseases, stated: "Both neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) are eye diseases involving the macular region that may lead to blindness, and could seriously affect the life quality of patients. Anti-VEGF agents are currently the first-line treatment option and can slow disease progression. However, the existing anti-VEGF drugs require frequent injections and long-term follow-up which affect the treatment compliance, leading to poor long-term treatment efficacy in many patients. Developing multi-target drugs based on anti-VEGF is the trend of drug development for ocular fundus diseases. The two ophthalmic drug candidates, IBI302 and IBI324, showed robust efficacy in patients with nAMD and DME, respectively, with no new safety risk signals. We hope that the exploration of multi-target drugs can provide alternative treatment options for  patients with fundus diseases. "

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated: "We are pleased to share the latest clinical development progress of our innovative ophthalmic drugs IBI302 and IBI324 at the AAO conference. IBI302 and IBI324 have demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in nAMD and DME, respectively. A high-dose Phase 3 clinical trial of IBI302 in extended dosing intervals was initiated recently. In addition to the improvement of visual acuity and retinal thickness, we will also explore the anti-fibrotic and ameliorative macular atrophy potential of IBI302 in the trial. We look forward to advancing the clinical development progress and hope Innovent's innovative medicines can benefit more patients."

About Efdamrofusp Alfa (IBI302)

IBI302 is a recombinant fully human bispecific fusion protein of Innovent Biologics with global proprietary rights. The N-terminus is a VEGF domain that can bind to the VEGF family, block VEGF-mediated signaling pathway, inhibit vascular epithelium proliferation and angiogenesis, and improve vasopermeability and reduce leakage. The C-terminus of IBI302 is the complement binding domain that can inhibit the activation of the classic pathway and alternative pathway of complement through the specific binding of C3b and C4b, and reduce the inflammatory response mediated by the complement. IBI302 may exert its therapeutic effect by inhibiting both VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and complement activation pathways.

About IBI324

IBI324 is a bispecific anti-VEGF and anti-Ang-2 recombinant fully humanized antibody developed by Innovent Biologics. The N-terminus can block VEGF-A-mediated signaling pathway and inhibit the growth and proliferation of vascular endothelial cells, thereby inhibiting angiogenesis, reducing vascular leakage. The C-terminus of IBI324 is an Ang-2 binding domain screened by Innovent that can specific inhibit the binding of Ang-2 to Tie-2 receptor, and therefore improve the sensitivity to other inflammatory factors, further stabilize blood vessels and inhibit vascular leakage. IBI324 can inhibit inflammation that mediated by VEGF-A and Ang-2, which may bring more clinical benefits to patients with DME.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to discover and develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to discovering and developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, and ophthalmology diseases to enhance the quality of the patients' lives. Innovent has 10 products in the market, including TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection), BYVASDA® (Bevacizumab Injection), SULINNO® (Adalimumab Injection), HALPRYZA® (Rituximab Injection), Pemazyre® (Pemigatinib Oral Inhibitor), olverembatinib, Cyramza® (Ramucirumab Injection), Retsevmo® (Selpercatinib Capsules), FUCASO® (Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection) and SINTBILO® (Tafolecimab Injection). Additionally, 7 assets are in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials, and 17 more molecules are in early clinical stage.

Innovent has also entered into 30 strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other international partners. We strive to work with many collaborators to help advance the biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-presents-clinical-data-of-two-ophthalmic-bispecific-antibodies-ibi302-anti-vegfcomplement-and-ibi324-anti-vegf-aang-2-at-american-academy-of-ophthalmology-aao-annual-meeting-2023-301977847.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.11.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Infineon, Nvidia
03.11.23 Marktüberblick: Fallende Renditen treiben Aktienmärkte an
03.11.23 SMI setzt Erholung fort
03.11.23 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
03.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Am Volumenmaximum
02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.60
Short 11'217.25 13.92 9VSSMU
Short 11'635.32 8.96 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'579.67 03.11.2023 17:31:28
Long 10'142.90 19.77 3SSMZU
Long 9'917.89 13.92 SYSSMU
Long 9'492.38 8.89 CWSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Anleiherenditen als Katalysator für den Goldpreis: China verkauft US-Staatsanleihen - und greift stattdessen bei Gold zu
Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Julius Bär-Aktie: Drohender Zusammenbruch der Signa-Gruppe könnte erhebliche Folgen für Julius Bär haben
Höherer System-Spannung bei Elektroautos: Porsche, BYD & Co. bieten bereits Modelle an - zieht Tesla bald nach?
UBS-Aktie: Bankenprofessor hält CS-Obligationäre und UBS-Aktionäre für Gewinner
Rezession voraus: Bill Gross & Bill Ackman erwarten Wirtschaftsabschwung im vierten Quartal
EMS-CHEMIE Aktie News: EMS-CHEMIE am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Wettbewerbskommission hat Untersuchung zur CS-Übernahme durch die UBS abgeschlossen
Aktienbulle Ken Fisher optimistisch: Die Inflation lässt nach, der Bullenmarkt kommt
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Berkshire Hathaway in Q3 mit Gewinnsprung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit