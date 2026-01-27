Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.01.2026 02:11:38

Innovent Biologics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For IBI3003 In R/R Multiple Myeloma

Innovent Biologics
8.70 EUR -4.92%
(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF, 1801.HK) announced that its anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific antibody, IBI3003, has been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The designation applies to the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in patients who have previously undergone four or more lines of anti-myeloma therapies. These prior treatments must include at least a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

This milestone underscores the potential of IBI3003 to address significant unmet medical needs in patients with advanced multiple myeloma.

IBI3003 was discovered and developed using Innovent's proprietary Sanbody platform and its development is being advanced globally. IBI3003 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in China and Australia, and there are plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States imminently.

Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. Programs granted FTD benefit from more frequent interactions with the FDA, which may accelerate clinical development and regulatory review.

1801.HK closed at HKD 81.65, down HKD 2.05 or 2.45% at the end of trading. The closing time was 4:08:10 PM GMT+8 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

