Innovent Biologics Aktie 44320293 / KYG4818G1010
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.01.2026 02:11:38
Innovent Biologics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For IBI3003 In R/R Multiple Myeloma
(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF, 1801.HK) announced that its anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific antibody, IBI3003, has been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The designation applies to the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in patients who have previously undergone four or more lines of anti-myeloma therapies. These prior treatments must include at least a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.
This milestone underscores the potential of IBI3003 to address significant unmet medical needs in patients with advanced multiple myeloma.
IBI3003 was discovered and developed using Innovent's proprietary Sanbody platform and its development is being advanced globally. IBI3003 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in China and Australia, and there are plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States imminently.
Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. Programs granted FTD benefit from more frequent interactions with the FDA, which may accelerate clinical development and regulatory review.
1801.HK closed at HKD 81.65, down HKD 2.05 or 2.45% at the end of trading. The closing time was 4:08:10 PM GMT+8 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE).
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Nachrichten zu Innovent Biologics, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Innovent Biologics, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.
Themen dieser Ausgabe:
Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich an die Nulllinie vor. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte in die Gewinnzone vorrücken. An der Wall Street wurden Zuschläge verbucht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.