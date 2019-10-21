Innovent Biologics Announces Positive Updated Result from the Incyte-sponsored Phase II Trial of Pemigatinib in Patients with Previously Treated, Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "the Company") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases, today announced positive updated results from the Incyte-sponsored Phase 2 trial of pemigatinib in patients with previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma which were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019.

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte, including pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor), itacitinib (JAK1 inhibitor) and parsaclisib (PI3Kδ inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The updated results from the Phase 2 FIGHT-202 trial evaluating pemigatinib, a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma presented at ESMO 2019 include the final result for the primary endpoint. In patients harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 36 percent (primary endpoint), and median progression free survival (PFS) of 6.9 months (secondary endpoint) with a median follow-up of 15 months. Pemigatinib was generally well tolerated.

The data support the planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) by Incyte to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pemigatinib before the end of 2019.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. It is classified based on its origin: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) occurs in the bile duct inside the liver and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma occurs in the bile duct outside the liver. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma are often diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor. The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma varies regionally and ranges between 0.3– 3.4 per 100,000 in North America and Europe. FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur almost exclusively in iCCA, where they are observed in 10-16 percent of patients.

Key Findings from FIGHT-202

Updated data presented at ESMO show that in patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A, n=107), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 36 percent based on an independent central radiographic review, including 3 patients with a complete response (CR) and 35 patients with a partial response (PR). In these patients, the disease control rate (DCR) was 82 percent, median duration of response (DOR) was 7.5 months, and median progression free survival (PFS) was 6.9 months. Preliminary overall survival (OS) data were encouraging (median: 21.1 months) and follow-up will continue as these data are not yet mature.

FIGHT-202 Overall Response Rates (ORR). Durability of Response (DOR). Disease Control Rates (DCR) and Progression-Free Survival (PFS) by Patient Cohort



Cohort A FGFR2 Fusions or Rearrangements Cohort B Other FGF/FGFR Genetic Alterations Cohort C No FGF/FGFR Genetic Alterations

(N=107) (N=20) (N=18)

ORR, % (95% CI) 36 (27-45) 0 0



3 CR (3) 0 0 Best OR, n（%） 35 PR (33) 0 0

50 SD (47) 8 SD (40) 4 SD (22)

Median DOR, Months (95% CI) 7.5 (5.7-14.5) - -

DCR, % (95% CI) 82 (74-89) 40 (19-64) 22 (6-48)

Median PFS, Months (95% CI) 6.9 (6.2-9.6) 2.1 (1.2-4.9) 1.7 (1.3-1.8)

Median OS, Months（95% CI） 21.1 (14.8-NE) 6.7 (2.1-10.6) 4.0 (2.3-6.5)

NE: not evaluable



Note: One patient did not have confirmed FGF/FGFR status by central laboratory and was included in the safety analysis but was not assigned to any cohort for efficacy.

The safety analysis, including 146 patients, showed that pemigatinib was generally well tolerated. Grade 1 or 2 hyperphosphatemia, the most common treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE; 60 percent), was managed with a low phosphate diet, phosphate binders and diuretics, or dose reduction or interruption. The most common Grade ≥3 TEAE was hypophosphatemia (12 percent); none of the cases was considered clinically significant or serious and none led to dose reduction or discontinuation. Serous retinal detachment was observed in 4 percent of patients (Grade ≥3, 1 percent) with none of the cases resulting in clinical sequelae.

About FIGHT-202

The FIGHT-202 Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study (NCT02924376) is evaluating the safety and efficacy of pemigatinib – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in adult (age ≥ 18 years) patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with documented FGF/FGFR status.

Patients were enrolled into one of three cohorts – Cohort A (FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements), Cohort B (other FGF/FGFR genetic alterations) or Cohort C (no FGF/FGFR genetic alterations). All patients received 13.5 mg pemigatinib orally once daily (QD) on a 21-day cycle (two weeks on/one week off) until radiological disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The primary endpoint of FIGHT-202 is overall response rate (ORR) in Cohort A, assessed by independent review per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints include ORR in Cohorts B, A plus B, and C; progression free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), duration of response (DOR), disease control rate (DCR) and safety in all cohorts.

For more information about FIGHT-202, visit:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02924376

About FIGHT

The FIGHT (FIbroblast Growth factor receptor in oncology and Hematology Trials) clinical trial program includes ongoing Phase 2 and 3 studies investigating safety and efficacy of pemigatinib therapy across several FGFR-driven malignancies. Phase 2 monotherapy studies include FIGHT-202, as well as FIGHT-201 investigating pemigatinib in patients with metastatic or surgically unresectable bladder cancer, including with activating FGFR3 mutations or fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-203 in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms with activating FGFR1 fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-207 in patients with previously treated, locally-advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable solid tumor malignancies harboring activating FGFR mutations or fusions/rearrangements, irrespective of tumor type. FIGHT-205 is a Phase 2 study investigating pemigatinib plus pembrolizumab combination therapy and pemigatinib monotherapy in patients with previously untreated, metastatic or unresectable bladder cancer harboring FGFR3 mutations or fusions/rearrangements who are not eligible to receive cisplatin. FIGHT-302 is a recently initiated Phase 3 study investigating pemigatinib as a first-line treatment for patients with cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements.

About FGFR and Pemigatinib

Fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFRs) play an important role in tumor cell proliferation and survival, migration and angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels). Activating fusions, rearrangements, translocations and gene amplifications in FGFRs are closely correlated with the development of various cancers.

Pemigatinib is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3 which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations discovered and developed by Incyte. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted pemigatinib Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of previously treated, advanced/metastatic or unresectable FGFR2 translocated cholangiocarcinoma. The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious conditions that have shown encouraging early clinical results and may demonstrate substantial improvements over available medicines.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since it was founded, Innovent has developed a fully-integrated platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 21 innovative assets in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic diseases and other major therapeutic areas. Sixteen have entered into clinical development, four have entered Phase III clinical trials, three monoclonal antibodies have their New Drug Application (NDA) under review and three of them have been granted with priority review status, and one, Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), is now approved for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r cHL).

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, Hanmi and other international pharmaceutical companies. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit：www.innoventbio.com.

