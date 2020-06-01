Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
01.06.2020 01:30:00

Innovent Biologics and Lilly Jointly Announced the Long-Term Follow-Up Results of TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection) in the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Classic Hodgkin's Lymphoma

SUZHOU, China, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines, jointly announced with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) (NYSE: LLY) the research results of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) ORIENT-1 study for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r cHL), at the 56th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) (Abstract # 8034, Poster # 367, 8:00 AM11:00 AM, U.S. Central Time, Friday, May 29, 2020).

The ORIENT-1 study is a multicenter, single-arm, Phase 2 clinical trial, assessing the efficacy and safety of sintilimab in r/r cHL. Subjects received 200 mg of sintilimab every three weeks in this study until disease progression. A total of 96 subjects with r/r cHL were enrolled, and the study's primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR) assessed by an independent imaging assessment committee (IRRC). In addition, the complete response (CR) rate was a secondary endpoint in the ORIENT-1 study.

As of the data cutoff on September 30, 2019, the ORR was 85.4% (82/96) based on IRRC review, of which 41 patients (42.7%) achieved complete response (CR). Professor Yuan-kai Shi, Associate Dean from the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Director of the Department of Oncology, said: "Treatment options for patients with r/r cHL remain limited, and new drugs with long-lasting efficacy and good safety are urgently needed. The results of long-term follow-up of the ORIENT-1 study showed that sintilimab can bring relatively more long-term benefits to r/r cHL patients."

About TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection)

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), an innovative drug developed with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Lilly in China, has been granted marketing approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after second-line or later systemic chemotherapy, and included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology for Lymphoid Malignancies. TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the new Catalogue of the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in November 2019.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1/ PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies with TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registration or pivotal clinical trials.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multifunctional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 17 in clinical development, five in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, four under NDA reviews by the NMPA (three under priority review status), while TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), officially approved for marketing in China in 2018, has been the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL, since 2019.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.

About Innovent Biologics' strategic cooperation with Eli Lilly and Company

Innovent entered into a strategic collaboration with Lilly focusing on biological medicine in March 2015 – a groundbreaking partnership between a Chinese pharmaceutical company and a multinational pharmaceutical company. Under the agreement, Innovent and Lilly are co-developing and commercializing oncology medicines, including TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China. In October 2015, the two companies announced the extension of their existing collaboration to include co-development of three additional antibodies targeting oncology indications. In August 2019, Innovent entered into an additional licensing agreement with Lilly to develop and commercialize a potentially global best-in-class diabetes medicine in China. Its collaboration with Lilly indicates that Innovent has established a comprehensive level of cooperation between China's innovative pharmaceuticals sector and the international pharmaceuticals sector in fields such as R&D, CMC, clinical development and commercialization.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-biologics-and-lilly-jointly-announced-the-long-term-follow-up-results-of-tyvyt-sintilimab-injection-in-the-treatment-of-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-classic-hodgkins-lymphoma-301068205.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
Absage an Trump: Merkel will nicht zum G7-Gipfel in die USA fliegen
Mai 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
KW 22: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Dash-Nutzer dürfen sich über mehr Infos freuen: Kooperation mit IntoTheBlock
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB