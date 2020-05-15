+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.05.2020 01:30:00

Innovent Announces Key Results from a Number of Clinical Studies to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "the Company") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases, today announced that clinical data on its ORIENT-2 study of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), an innovative anti-PD-1 antibody co-developed with Eli Lilly and Company, in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma will be presented by poster discussion, and six other clinical studies will be presented as posters or online publications at the 56th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Poster Discussion

Title:
Sintilimab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Refractory to Previous Chemotherapy: A Randomized, Open-Label Phase 2 Study (ORIENT-2)
Abstract ID: 4511
Poster ID: 119
Session:
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
First Author:
Jianming Xu, MD (The Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital)

Poster

Title:
Phase 1a Dose Escalation of IBI318, a First-in-Class Bispecific Anti-PD-1/PD-L1, in Patients with Advanced Tumors
Abstract ID: 3062
Poster ID: 126
Session:
Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
First Author:
Ruihua Xu, MD (Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)

Title:
Preliminary Results of Sintilimab Plus Different Dose of IBI305 (anti-VEGF Monoclonal Antibody) in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma: A Phase 1b Study
Abstract ID: 3079
Poster ID: 143
Session:
Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
First Author:
Wen Zhang, MD (Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences)

Title:
Sintilimab for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Long-Term Follow-up on the Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase 2 ORIENT-1 Study
Abstract ID: 8034
Poster ID: 367
Session:
Hematologic Malignancies--Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
First Author:
Hang Su, MD (The Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital)

Title:
Sintilimab for Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) Extranodal NK/T Cell Lymphoma (ENKTL): Extended Follow-up on the Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase 2 Study (ORIENT-4)
Abstract ID: 8050
Poster ID: 383
Session:
Hematologic Malignancies--Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
First Author:
Jianyong Li, MD, PhD (Jiangsu Province Hospital)

Online Publication

Title:
IBI310 Monotherapy or in Combination with Sintilimab in Patients with Advanced Melanoma: An Open-Label Phase 1a/1b Study
Abstract ID: 302489
First Author:
Bin Lian, MD (Beijing Cancer Hospital)

Title:
Transarterial Infusion Chemotherapy (TAI) Combined with Sintilimab in Locally Advanced, Potentially Resectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
Abstract ID: e16593
First Author:
Li Xu, MD (Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multifunctional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 16 in clinical development, 5 in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, 4 under NDA reviews by the NMPA ( 3 under priority review status), while TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), officially approved for marketing in China in 2018 for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after second-line or later systemic chemotherapy, has been the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL, since 2019.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, Hanmi and other international pharmaceutical companies. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-key-results-from-a-number-of-clinical-studies-to-be-presented-at-the-2020-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-annual-meeting-301059533.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 347.80
-0.60 %
CS Group 7.46
-1.03 %
CieFinRichemont 52.34
-1.21 %
The Swatch Grp 173.25
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
-2.88 %
Lonza Grp 443.10
-3.57 %
SGS 2’065.00
-3.64 %
ABB 16.82
-3.97 %
Adecco Group 38.65
-4.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.05.20
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
14.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
14.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14.05.20
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger griffen dennoch zu. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB