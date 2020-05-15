Innovent Announces Key Results from a Number of Clinical Studies to Be Presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "the Company") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases, today announced that clinical data on its ORIENT-2 study of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), an innovative anti-PD-1 antibody co-developed with Eli Lilly and Company, in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma will be presented by poster discussion, and six other clinical studies will be presented as posters or online publications at the 56th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Poster Discussion

Title:

Sintilimab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Refractory to Previous Chemotherapy: A Randomized, Open-Label Phase 2 Study (ORIENT-2)

Abstract ID: 4511

Poster ID: 119

Session:

Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

First Author:

Jianming Xu, MD (The Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital)

Poster

Title:

Phase 1a Dose Escalation of IBI318, a First-in-Class Bispecific Anti-PD-1/PD-L1, in Patients with Advanced Tumors

Abstract ID: 3062

Poster ID: 126

Session:

Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

First Author:

Ruihua Xu, MD (Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)

Title:

Preliminary Results of Sintilimab Plus Different Dose of IBI305 (anti-VEGF Monoclonal Antibody) in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma: A Phase 1b Study

Abstract ID: 3079

Poster ID: 143

Session:

Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

First Author:

Wen Zhang, MD (Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences)

Title:

Sintilimab for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Long-Term Follow-up on the Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase 2 ORIENT-1 Study

Abstract ID: 8034

Poster ID: 367

Session:

Hematologic Malignancies--Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

First Author:

Hang Su, MD (The Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital)

Title:

Sintilimab for Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) Extranodal NK/T Cell Lymphoma (ENKTL): Extended Follow-up on the Multicenter, Single-Arm Phase 2 Study (ORIENT-4)

Abstract ID: 8050

Poster ID: 383

Session:

Hematologic Malignancies--Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

First Author:

Jianyong Li, MD, PhD (Jiangsu Province Hospital)

Online Publication

Title:

IBI310 Monotherapy or in Combination with Sintilimab in Patients with Advanced Melanoma: An Open-Label Phase 1a/1b Study

Abstract ID: 302489

First Author:

Bin Lian, MD (Beijing Cancer Hospital)

Title:

Transarterial Infusion Chemotherapy (TAI) Combined with Sintilimab in Locally Advanced, Potentially Resectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Abstract ID: e16593

First Author:

Li Xu, MD (Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multifunctional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 16 in clinical development, 5 in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, 4 under NDA reviews by the NMPA ( 3 under priority review status), while TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), officially approved for marketing in China in 2018 for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after second-line or later systemic chemotherapy, has been the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL, since 2019.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, Hanmi and other international pharmaceutical companies. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics, Inc.