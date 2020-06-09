Innovent and Roche Enter into A Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Multiple Products including Cellular Therapies and Bispecific Antibodies

SUZHOU, China, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced a strategic research and development collaboration with Roche covering multiple cell therapies and bispecific antibodies.

The collaboration will focus on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of bispecific antibodies and multiple cell therapies and will be directed to the treatment of hematological and solid cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent will pay upfront, development and commercial milestone payments, and royalties, to non-exclusively access certain Roche technologies that enable the discovery and development of specific 2:1 T-cell bispecific antibodies (TCB) and the universal CAR-T platform. Innovent will create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the products. Roche retains an option right to license each product for ex-China development and commercialization. Should Roche exercise all of its options, it will pay option exercise payments totaling $140 million plus additional development, approval, and sales milestone payments up to $1.96 billion if all products are successfully developed and commercialized. Additionally, Roche will pay double-digit up to mid teen percentage royalties on each product.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent Biologics commented, "Innovent first entered the cellular therapy space a few years ago, and with this partnership with Roche we are taking a much bolder step forward as we build upon Roche's novel, universal CAR-T cell technology to enhance our cellular therapy discovery platform, and on Roche's 2:1 T-cell bispecific antibody platform for selected targets to discover, develop, and commercialize new proprietary bispecific molecules. We are excited about working together as we rapidly advance these technologies to proof of concept stage in China, with Roche retaining an ex-China licensing option to carry the Ex-China development forward thereafter, potentially benefiting patients globally."

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully-integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 17 in clinical development, 5 in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, 4 under NDA reviews by the NMPA (3 under priority review status), while TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), officially approved for marketing in China in 2018, has been the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL since 2019.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi, and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

