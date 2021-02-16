SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’547 0.3%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0806 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’796 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’419 1.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 63.3 -0.1% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
16.02.2021 20:01:00

INNOVATRICS to Launch Seminal Tech Trust Conference for the Post-COVID World Alongside Intellectuals, Angels, Unicorns

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today announces the launch of Biometric security firm Innovatrics' latest conference TrustReport.Live, which will focus on digital identity in the post-COVID era. The online event will be held on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. CET. Attendees can expect three hours filled with keynotes, interviews, expert insights, and experiences from real-world applications of technology, culminating in a panel discussion about the most urgent issues of the near future.

The event will be hosted by Greg Williams, a seasoned tech journalist and the editor-in-chief of Wired UK. The speakers will also be joined by Jan Lunter, co-founder and CEO of leading biometric provider, Innovatrics, the main partner of the conference.  

Rachel Botsman, the Oxford University's first Trust Fellow and a world-renowned trust expert, will deliver a keynote lecture on trust and the role of technology in providing secure identity alongside Taavet Hinrikus from the fintech unicorn TransferWise, Blair Crawford from the Australian passwordless identity company Daltrey, Nigerian angel investor and activist Olayemi Keri from the business transformation firm Heckerbella, and Andy Smith from SITA, the largest provider of identification technology for the airline industry.

"While we are a tech company, our product is essentially human. In 16 years, we have identified over 1 billion people in 5 continents helping them to access services from accounts and loans to keeping public offices functioning during the pandemic," Lunter explains.

"Trust is the currency of the new economy," Botsman explains.

Among other things, the pandemic has boosted our online presence: We work, shop, and entertain ourselves on the world wide web more than ever. To feel truly comfortable in the digital space, we still need one thing - trust. The coronavirus outbreak has acted as a catalyst for adopting new technologies to safeguard identity and keep businesses afloat.

The partners include the Austrian Institute of Technology, the Kempelen Institute of Intelligent Technologies, and the Czech Technical University. Reserve your seats now to get updates on the roster of speakers.

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.trustreport.live/#signup

For more information about the conference, contact 

Jan Zaborsky, jan.zaborsky@innovatrics.com

Innovatrics, s.r.o.

Jarošova 1

831 03

Bratislava, Slovakia

info@innovatrics.com

+421 2 2071 4056

Related Images

image1.png

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovatrics-to-launch-seminal-tech-trust-conference-for-the-post-covid-world-alongside-intellectuals-angels-unicorns-301229232.html

SOURCE Innovatrics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
09:23
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
08:40
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
07:45
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
AstraZeneca-Aktie etwas schwächer: WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff Notfallzulassung
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit