10.09.2019

Innovators Roof Maxx and Dispatch Team Up to Revolutionize the Home Service Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Maxx, the nation's fastest-growing network of roofing restoration experts, announced today the selection of the Dispatch platform to manage distributed Roof Maxx service providers -- and the on-site service experiences they provide -- in 400 cities across 47 states. The Roof Maxx network of roofing restoration experts leverages new sustainable technology to treat roofs and delay replacements for up to 15 years, at a cost of only about 15-25% of a complete replacement.

Dispatch Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Dispatch)

Beginning immediately, Roof Maxx dealers can provide a modern, mobile customer experience -- including On My Way notifications, scheduling, payments, and customer reviews/ratings. The Dispatch platform also captures and quantifies on-site data previously unknown to both Roof Maxx and its dealers -- serving up insights that help drive better and more efficient operations. Franchises using Dispatch's unifying platform report dramatically faster cycle times and significant gains in customer NPS.

"We think our product is the best and most innovative offering in the market," said Roof Maxx CEO and Founder, Mike Feazel. "Our homeowner service experience should be just as modern and innovative," he continued. "Dispatch is the only home services technology company that truly focuses on enterprises with decentralized service providers and locations."

Helping to formalize the multi-year partnership was Joshua Schure, Dispatch's Senior Director of Franchise Strategy, who described the relationship as "an amazing opportunity to provide Roof Maxx's network of hardworking service business owners with a comprehensive solution -- while simultaneously delivering a modernized experience to their customers." 

Avi Goldberg, Dispatch CEO and Founder added, "Dispatch exists to provide tremendous value to top brands. Combining Roof Maxx's inherent product value with a next-gen service experience puts Roof Maxx in a truly differentiated position in the market."

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC, is the provider of Roof Maxx®, a scientifically formulated, and 100% safe, plant-based roof rejuvenating spray treatment that was developed by Battelle Labs, the world's largest private research and development company. As a company, Roof Maxx is innovating a new breed of innovative roofers who are available in over 400 cities across 47 states. When used every five years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years, which makes it highly cost-effective as well. For more information, visit www.roofmaxx.com.

About Dispatch

Dispatch, headquartered in Boston, is one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Leveraging its unifying platform and industry-leading technology integrations, Dispatch helps top brands manage decentralized service provider networks and gain visibility into operations across multiple locations. Most importantly, brands partner with Dispatch to provide consistent, extraordinary customer experiences -- with critical experiential data captured on-site that powers powerful analytics for business leaders. Focus industries include Home Service Franchises, Home Warranty, Retail Services, and Manufacturing -- with customers including Carrier, Merry Maids, American Home Shield, Rheem, Handyman Connection, Sub-Zero, and many more. For more information about Dispatch's offerings or company culture, visit www.dispatch.me.

CONTACT:
Todd Stewart, Manager -- Marketing & Digital Experiences
todd@dispatch.me

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovators-roof-maxx-and-dispatch-team-up-to-revolutionize-the-home-service-experience-300915448.html

SOURCE Dispatch

