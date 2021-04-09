SMI 11’202 -0.1%  SPI 14’286 0.2%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’189 -0.1%  Euro 1.0998 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’976 -0.1%  Gold 1’747 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’564 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9244 0.0%  Öl 63.0 -0.6% 
09.04.2021 09:07:00

Innovative Wireless Applications for Factory Automation - CoreTigo at Hannover Messe 2021

NETANYA, Israel, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreTigo, the industrial wireless connectivity solutions provider, will present to participants at Hannover Messe the full range of its wireless industrial applications. Over the past years, the company developed and enhanced its IO-Link Wireless product line as an end-to-end wireless factory automation communication solution designed for the harsh factory environment.

Gaining momentum, CoreTigo's technology was highlighted time and again by the industrial community's media as the best existing wireless solution for factory automation motion control and condition monitoring. To name a few; Internet of Business Magazine featured IO-Link Wireless as a key to OT-IT convergence, Digital Engineering Magazin depicted CoreTigo's Evaluation and Development Kits as the gateway to the wireless industrial world and CoreTigo's collaboration with machine builders was covered by MASCHINENBAU-direkt.de, News Online 24, infoPLC and more.

CoreTigo's solutions were also dominant at a variety of recent events. The company's innovations were highlighted at "Mittelstand Goes Israel" by Mittelstands-Bund (DMB), AHK and NRW.Global Business. The company was also asked to moderate the "From Wired to Wireless Factory Automation" roundtable at the Industry 4.0 Global Leaders Summit 2020 and hold the "How IO Link Wireless is Transforming Wireless Factory Communication" lecture at the SPS (Smart Production Solutions) 2020 Exhibition. Following these, an IO-Link Wireless Workshop was conducted to enable users get acquainted with IO-Link Wireless.

To set a meeting with CoreTigo's representatives, please use the following form on CoreTigo's Website: https://www.coretigo.com/contact-us/ 

About IO-Link Wireless

IO-Link Wireless is a deterministic, low latency (5 msec), highly-reliable and scalable universal wireless communication protocol. Based on the IO-Link IEC 61131-9 standard, it is designed specifically for factory automation, coexisting with other networks - both wired and wireless.

About CoreTigo

CoreTigo is unbinding the industrial space by providing high-performance IO-Link Wireless communication solutions for machine builders, system integrators and industrial equipment manufacturers. CoreTigo's products enable the design and retrofit of machines and production lines that were not possible before. These solutions increase flexibility, adaptivity and modularity, resulting in cost effectiveness, increased productivity and downtime reduction. Embraced by industrial leaders, the IO-Link Wireless global standard, fit for harsh factory environments and motion control applications, provides cable-grade connectivity for millions of sensors, actuators and industrial devices worldwide.

Contact: Roy Glas, Marketing Manager, +972-52-8536663, rglas@coretigo.com 

IO-Link Wireless Benefits by CoreTigo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-wireless-applications-for-factory-automation---coretigo-at-hannover-messe-2021-301265409.html

SOURCE CoreTigo

﻿

