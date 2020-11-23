Innovative Japanese Mattress Brand Airweave Launches Early Black Friday Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the holiday season, airweave is launching exclusive site-wide savings on mattresses, toppers, Japanese futon and sleep accessories. Discounts range from $50 - $500.

During the Black Friday Sale, customers will enjoy $100 off the New airweave Mattress Advanced, New airweave Mattress, Futon, and the Luxe mattress topper.

The airweave Top Mattress, which is $150 off for their Black Friday Sale, is an excellent affordable option for those new to airweave. Our topper will improve the firmness and breathability of an existing mattress.

An additional $100 is taken off airweave's older mattress models, with a total savings of up to $500.

To shop all mattresses and toppers, click here. Usure of what mattress or topper to buy? Visit airweave's mattress and topper comparison pages.

Accessories are all $50 off. This includes the best-selling airweave Pillow ($200), which is an impressive 25% off. Other accessories include mattress pads & toppers for travel, seat cushion, duvet, and dog bed. To shop all airweave accessories, click here.

In addition to their Black Friday savings, every airweave.com order ships for free. Customers enjoy a risk-free 100 night trial on all mattress, topper, and futon orders— which includes free and easy returns. Financing options are available to all customers at checkout with our partners Affirm and Klarna.

Key benefits of airweave Mattresses & Toppers

Wake Up With Less Pain

The firm supportive feel of airfiber® helps maintain the body's natural posture better than on a soft mattress like memory foam. 70% of customers choose airweave due to back and joint pain.

The firm supportive feel of airfiber® helps maintain the body's natural posture better than on a soft mattress like memory foam. 70% of customers choose airweave due to back and joint pain.

Airfiber® is proven to lower core body temperature faster so you fall into a deeper sleep faster. Deep sleep on airfiber® has been proven to be 308% longer than sleeping on memory foam.

Airfiber® is proven to lower core body temperature faster so you fall into a deeper sleep faster. Deep sleep on airfiber® has been proven to be 308% longer than sleeping on memory foam.

We all toss and turn at night, but only airweave helps you do that with ease, with 53 - 66% less muscle activity than sleeping on memory foam, so you wake up feeling more refreshed.

We all toss and turn at night, but only airweave helps you do that with ease, with 53 - 66% less muscle activity than sleeping on memory foam, so you wake up feeling more refreshed.

As the only 100% washable mattress, airweave allows you to sleep with less dust and germs. You can breathe easier, rest easier, and wake up more refreshed.

About airweave

airweave was born from a desire to do things differently when, Founder & CEO, Motokuni Takaoka took over his uncle's fishing line company. A graduate of the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with different applications of the resin fiber used to create fishing line and discovered that the material was perfectly suited for a newer and better purpose: to revolutionize the way we sleep. Since the first mattress topper shipped in 2007, airweave has expanded to a range of lifestyle, travel, and technology sleep products in Japan, and has been adopted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide to help them perform at the highest level.

