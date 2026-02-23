Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie 34336367 / US45781V1017
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.02.2026 22:45:34
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC Q4 Income Retreats
(RTTNews) - INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $30.70 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $39.46 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 13.1% to $66.65 million from $76.74 million last year.
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $30.70 Mln. vs. $39.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $66.65 Mln vs. $76.74 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties
|
22.02.26
|Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)