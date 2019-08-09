Innovative Four-Storey Mass Timber Office Building Coming to Toronto

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Living in environmentally sustainable communities is important to Canadians. That is why Canada is investing in advanced wood building design and construction that will help create a greener future while growing markets for Canada's forest sector.

The Honourable Judy Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $2 million over three years to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority for the construction of a four-storey mass timber office building in Toronto.

This project will position Canada as a global leader in advanced wood building design and construction while expanding the Canadian wood market into non-traditional, low-rise office buildings.

Once completed, the office will be a net-zero energy­-efficient building, meaning that it will produce at least as much energy as it consumes on an annual basis. The structure will be built with glue-laminated timber, an engineered wood product that is bonded together with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesive. This material will give the building environmental benefits that matter to Canadians. Its production is renewable and sustainable, while combating climate change through carbon sequestration.

Funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program. The GCWood program encourages the use of wood in non-traditional construction projects, such as tall buildings, low-rise non-residential buildings and bridges. It aims to position Canada as a world leader in tall wood construction and the low-carbon economy.

Quotes



"This incredible project will demonstrate the benefits of using timber in the construction of commercial buildings. It will help make Toronto a more sustainable and liveable community while supporting the development of new markets for Canada's forest industry."

The Honourable Judy Sgro

Member of Parliament, Humber River–Black Creek

"The TRCA are leaders in protecting and enhancing our watersheds and our natural environment. We are thrilled to have their incredible new head office here along our beautiful Black Creek Ravine. Its innovative design using wood building materials will help to set the standard for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable office buildings of the future."

Tom Rakocevic

Member of Provincial Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek

"On behalf of TRCA, I would like to thank Natural Resources Canada for encouraging greater use of wood in construction projects and contributing funding to our new mass timber office building through their GCWood Program. By helping TRCA build with wood, the Government of Canada is investing in sustainability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping TRCA set a high benchmark for the construction of new commercial buildings."

Jennifer Innis

Chair, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

"TRCA is committed to applying the best practices in green building and sustainable design. Thanks to Natural Resources Canada's generous contribution, along with contributions from the Province of Ontario and TRCA's participating municipalities, our new administrative office building will be one of the most energy-efficient office buildings in North America."

John MacKenzie

Chief Executive Officer, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

"We are very excited about this announcement. The design of the TRCA's new head office is very innovative. It demonstrates applications for mass timber products and systems that are currently uncommon in the low-rise commercial sector. The educational value of this building is significant, and the example it sets will help drive advancement in sustainable wood construction and open the door to the increased use of wood in low-rise commercial buildings across Canada."

Marianne Berube

Executive Director, Ontario Wood WORKS!

Associated Links

Green Construction through Wood (GCWood)

Simply Science: Back to basics – building with wood

Think Wood

Wood WORKS! Ontario

Canadian Wood Council

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada