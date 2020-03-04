Innovative Construction Technology Expands its Business Development Team

PHOENIX, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a Saas company delivering innovative and empowering solutions for construction, announced that Robert (Rob) McKinney has joined ICT to assist in their business development efforts.

Many of you may recognize Rob's name or had the pleasure of hearing him speak. His knowledge of the construction industry and the challenges of effectively adopting technology makes him a perfect resource for our customers.

A self-taught construction technologist, Rob first developed a love for technology with his first Atari game machine. Rob was a pioneer in developing mobile device programs centered around applications used on tablets and smartphones. Rob is a co-founding member of the ConTech Crew podcast and ConTech Roadshow. As the ConAppGuru, Rob has delivered technology presentations at national and regional construction conferences since 2013.

Rob will be focused on business development efforts to educate and connect the construction industry around the benefits of using technology to improve their production tracking efforts.

Meet Rob at New York Build Expo where ICT will be on hand to present its flagship product, ICT Tracker. Be sure to stop by booth #658 to meet Rob and see a demonstration of ICT Tracker during the show. For more information on the New York Build Expo, visit http://www.newlyorkbuildexpo.com.

To learn more about ICT Tracker, visit http://www.icttracker.com.

About Innovative Construction Technology

Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) is a Saas company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. http://www.icttracker.com/about.

