04.03.2020 02:00:00

Innovative Construction Technology Expands its Business Development Team

PHOENIX, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a Saas company delivering innovative and empowering solutions for construction, announced that Robert (Rob) McKinney has joined ICT to assist in their business development efforts.

Many of you may recognize Rob's name or had the pleasure of hearing him speak. His knowledge of the construction industry and the challenges of effectively adopting technology makes him a perfect resource for our customers.

A self-taught construction technologist, Rob first developed a love for technology with his first Atari game machine. Rob was a pioneer in developing mobile device programs centered around applications used on tablets and smartphones. Rob is a co-founding member of the ConTech Crew podcast and ConTech Roadshow. As the ConAppGuru, Rob has delivered technology presentations at national and regional construction conferences since 2013.

Rob will be focused on business development efforts to educate and connect the construction industry around the benefits of using technology to improve their production tracking efforts.

Meet Rob at New York Build Expo where ICT will be on hand to present its flagship product, ICT Tracker. Be sure to stop by booth #658 to meet Rob and see a demonstration of ICT Tracker during the show. For more information on the New York Build Expo, visit http://www.newlyorkbuildexpo.com.

To learn more about ICT Tracker, visit http://www.icttracker.com.

About Innovative Construction Technology
Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) is a Saas company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. http://www.icttracker.com/about.

 

SOURCE Innovative Construction Technology, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Hoffnung auf Stimulierungsmaßnahmen: Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
03.03.20
Short-Term Jobs Growth Looks Robust
03.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.03.20
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
03.03.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Geht jetzt die Aufwärtsrally weiter? / Credit Suisse – Aufwärtskorrektur gestartet
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Baerbock will Migranten von der türkisch-griechischen Grenze in die EU holen
Lindt-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Mehr Gewinn und Sonderdividende
Scheidender UBS-Chef Ermotti könnte Swiss Re-Präsident werden
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street befand sich in einem Wechselbad der Gefühle. Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigten sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;