Innovative Brexit Coin Marks Historic 'Brexit' of the UK From the EU

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Marketing Services announces a coin to mark the end of an era – the world's first "Break-it Brexit" legal tender coin is now available to those wishing to commemorate the United Kingdom's "Brexit" from the rest of the European Union.

The innovative coin design features the flags and currencies of the United Kingdom and European Union. A unique fissure divides the two images. While it's not recommended, the design of the coin can literally be snapped in half if the owner desires.

As an official legal tender of Liberia, the obverse features the Liberian Coat of Arms, in addition to the 2020-year date and the denomination.

"This is a significant moment in the proud history of one of the world's great major superpowers. The Brexit coin gives collectors a chance to own an important piece of this history, a unique commemorative that will be cherished for a lifetime…" said Jim Brophy, Senior Manager of Merchandising at Asset Marketing Services. "We are proud to have secured the U.S. exclusivity on this first-ever release, and we encourage those interested in this historic collectible to order quickly as there is a very limited number of coins available."

The Break-It Brexit Coin has been strictly limited to only 3,000 of the silver and 10,000 of the brass coins. GovMint.com and ModernCoinMart, brands of Asset Marketing Services, are the exclusive U.S. distributors for the coins.

For more information about the Brexit coin and to purchase, visit moderncoinmart.com or govmint.com.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, Asset Marketing Services, LLC (AMS) has provided collectors, history buffs and others with ancient coins that date back more than 2,000 years to the latest three-dimensional works of modern coin art and everything in between. For more information, visit amsi-corp.com.

Media Contact

Jim Brophy, Senior Manager of Merchandising

JBrophy@amsi-corp.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

image5.jpg

image6.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-brexit-coin-marks-historic-brexit-of-the-uk-from-the-eu-300997334.html

SOURCE Asset Marketing Services