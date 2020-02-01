01.02.2020 23:21:00

Innovative Brexit Coin Marks Historic 'Brexit' of the UK From the EU

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Marketing Services announces a coin to mark the end of an era – the world's first "Break-it Brexit" legal tender coin is now available to those wishing to commemorate the United Kingdom's "Brexit" from the rest of the European Union.

The innovative coin design features the flags and currencies of the United Kingdom and European Union. A unique fissure divides the two images. While it's not recommended, the design of the coin can literally be snapped in half if the owner desires. 

As an official legal tender of Liberia, the obverse features the Liberian Coat of Arms, in addition to the 2020-year date and the denomination.

"This is a significant moment in the proud history of one of the world's great major superpowers. The Brexit coin gives collectors a chance to own an important piece of this history, a unique commemorative that will be cherished for a lifetime…" said Jim Brophy, Senior Manager of Merchandising at Asset Marketing Services. "We are proud to have secured the U.S. exclusivity on this first-ever release, and we encourage those interested in this historic collectible to order quickly as there is a very limited number of coins available."

The Break-It Brexit Coin has been strictly limited to only 3,000 of the silver and 10,000 of the brass coins. GovMint.com and ModernCoinMart, brands of Asset Marketing Services, are the exclusive U.S. distributors for the coins.

For more information about the Brexit coin and to purchase, visit moderncoinmart.com or govmint.com.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, Asset Marketing Services, LLC (AMS) has provided collectors, history buffs and others with ancient coins that date back more than 2,000 years to the latest three-dimensional works of modern coin art and everything in between. For more information, visit amsi-corp.com.

Media Contact

Jim Brophy, Senior Manager of Merchandising
JBrophy@amsi-corp.com

Related Images

image1.jpg
image2.jpg
image3.jpg
image4.jpg
image5.jpg
image6.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-brexit-coin-marks-historic-brexit-of-the-uk-from-the-eu-300997334.html

SOURCE Asset Marketing Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
31.01.20
SMI - es bleibt volatil
31.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Britische Steuerbehörde vs. Krypto-Kriminalität: Bitcoin-Tracking-Tool gesucht
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Meyer Burger erzielt vor Schiedsgericht Teilerfolg - Aktie im Plus
Amazon-Aktie reisst Rekordmarke: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Orascom-Chef Khaled Bichara verstorben - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;