Innovation Expo - Second Annual Innovation Trade Show Event

Celebrate the impactful success and growth of more than 80 exhibitors from a variety of sectors including agri-food, manufacturing, social innovation and sustainable technologies.

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Together, Innovation Guelph and Bioenterprise Corporation are building on the success of last year's event by hosting their second Innovation Expo at the Grand Guelph on October 3, 2019, from 12 to 6 p.m.

This exciting event, the largest of its kind in Guelph, is free to the public and celebrates the success and growth of more than 150 recipients collaboratively supported through Innovation Guelph's Fuel Injection Program and Bioenterprise's Seed Funding Program, funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Expo tradeshow floor showcases more than 80 vendors from companies across southern Ontario that have leveraged the federal seed funding to successfully launch significant and exciting innovations and inject over $100 million (and growing) back into our economy!

"What a great opportunity to meet with innovative companies who've taken the steps to build sustainable companies and who are contributing to our economic ecosystem," said Anne Toner Fung, Executive Director, Innovation Guelph. "Strong sponsorship of this event demonstrates its importance to our business community."

"Since 2016, Innovation Guelph and Bioenterprise have collectively funded over 170 companies with over $2.8 million distributed to entrepreneurs," said Dave Smardon, President and CEO of Bioenterprise. "Our collective impact has contributed to the creation of 536 jobs!"

About Innovation Guelph

Innovation Guelph is building prosperity for community well-being by providing mentorship and business support programs and services to help innovative enterprises start, grow and thrive. Innovation Guelph's business acceleration programs are designed for high-potential start-ups, small to medium-sized enterprises and women-led businesses across southern Ontario. Innovation Guelph also serves as a one-stop point of access to Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs (ONE) programs and resources. www.innovationguelph.ca

About Bioenterprise Corporation

Bioenterprise Corporation is a national, non-profit, agri-tech commercialization accelerator, providing companies with customized, hands-on business advisory services, industry and technical expertise, and global connections. Bioenterprise collaborates with partners across Canada to help entrepreneurs bring agriculture, agri-food and agri-product innovations to market, increase revenues, attract investment and create jobs.

About FedDev Ontario

FedDev Ontario actively works to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation and growth in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving their productivity, growing their revenues, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. For more information, visit www.FedDevOntario.gc.ca.

SOURCE Innovation Guelph Resource Centre